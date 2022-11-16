Career Prep Platform, Fearless+, Raises $1M in Pre-Seed Round

Fearless+ connects young adults with college & career opportunities and a new resume format that builds soft skills.

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fearless+ today announced $1MM raised for their pre-seed funding round. Fearless+ reimagines career development for Gens Z and Alpha with college and career opportunities, elite mentors, and workshops to learn real-world skills outside the classroom. Eschewing the traditional "6 second" resume, Fearless+'s proprietary algorithm identifies and showcases the soft skills of students who have not yet entered the workforce, offering employers and recruiters the means to authentically engage with a new generation of talent.

During her 22-year tenure as executive recruiter with Korn Ferry and Heidrick & Struggles, Fearless+ co-founder and CEO Deepali Vyas reviewed over 100,000 resumes and interviewed over 40,000 executives. But the traditional resume just isn't working anymore.

"48% of high school students feel unprepared for the workforce," said Vyas. "Our youth need career readiness options beyond SAT scores or GPAs. They need to learn how to balance a budget and stand out in interviews. Fearless+ is the only platform offering students the tools, opportunities, and mentorship access they may be lacking, with an accessible digital format."

Fearless+ CTO and co-founder Mike Grushin added, "Soft skills are crucial to personal and professional success, but they're not typically taught in high schools. This is why Fearless+ needs to exist."

Wray Thorn led the investment round, along with financing from ex-Two Sigma Ventures (currently Clear Heights Capital). Angel investors include the Dimond Family Office, Linda Mintz, Sheila Baird, Mohit Daswani, Tom Grossman, Sandy Hausner, and Vlad Brodsky.

"Fearless+ is a super-exciting company led by two mission-driven and highly successful entrepreneurs," said Thorn. "I'm proud to support such an innovative organization democratizing future generations' access to personal and professional development."

Pre-seed funding will be used to bolster brand awareness and build additional platform features. The team is now moving into their seed round, and is actively interested in connecting with potential investors and partners.

