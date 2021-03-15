Career Storybook Announces the "Write Your Own Story" Course Series

GRASS VALLEY, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the passage of the stimulus bill and the prospect of an opening economy, Career Storybook announces the release of a free series of career development courses designed to help job seeks up their game and get back to work. Write Your Own Story takes participants through self-assessment, interview preparation, and more to elevate their career. Through these programs, participants become proactive, not reactive. These free classes are available here.

Career Storybook makes career development services accessible to early and mid-career job seekers by using self-paced programs, live courses, and action groups. Our mission is to bring the benefits of career coaching to new markets. Personalized career coaching empowers job seeks to develop career paths they love by aligning their strengths with who they and what they value. Career Storybook participants become members of an online community of like-minded individuals where they connect with a growing number of certified and professional career advisors specializing in a variety of market niches.

Career Storybook offers innovative career coaching at a time when people need it more than ever, delivered at affordable rates. A scholarship program is in development, please contact us for sponsorship opportunities. Career Storybook is supported by Grant Management Associates and the Sacramento Impact Foundry.

