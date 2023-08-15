Career Training Lender, Climb Credit, Makes Inc 5000 List for Fourth Year in a Row

The company—a pioneer in making career-focused education financing more accessible—is once again named one of the United States' fastest-growing private companies.

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Climb Credit, a mission-driven FinTech company focused on expanding access to career training and advancement, has announced that for the fourth year in a row, they have been awarded a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the US.

Published annually by Inc. magazine, the list recognizes businesses that have demonstrated growth, leadership, and innovation over the past year.

"As more and more people realize the importance of skill-based education in both career growth and workforce development, I'm proud of Climb's work to improve affordability and access for these types of programs—opening the door for prospective students to gain the valuable training they offer," says Casey Powers, CEO of Climb Credit. "Since 2014, our team has helped people access career-building education, and our placement on this list is a testament to the value we've provided and will continue to provide."

Within this last year, Climb has expanded the scope of their business to include ClimbTalent, a free career development platform where all alumni of their partner computer science and business training programs can access job listings, career development resources, training tools, mentorship opportunities, and more!

In addition to this, they have continued to expand their payment solution products, and have to date funded the career training education of over 75,000 learners. They look forward to continuing this momentum through the addition and expansion of mission-aligned programs and services, to help people reach their career goals.

About Climb
Climb (NMLS# 1240013) is an innovative student payment platform that makes career advancement more accessible, affordable, and accountable than ever before. Driven by a mission to empower individuals to unlock their career potential—no matter what their credit profile—Climb utilizes a proprietary return-on-investment calculation to identify and evaluate programs and schools with a demonstrated ability to benefit their graduates. Then they provide learners with payment options that are priced and structured to meet the unique needs of those seeking career training. Recognizing the dynamic and rapidly-changing needs of our workforce, Climb partners with schools that teach everything from cybersecurity to healthcare training, heavy machine operation to data science, and culinary arts to coding. While some colleges are struggling to meet the real-world needs of their students, Climb and its partner schools are committed to providing access to valuable, cost effective education that enable individuals to reach their career goals and own their next chapter. For more information, visit https//climbcredit.com or follow @ClimbCredit on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. 

