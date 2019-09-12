CareerArc and Career Star Group Partner to Provide Virtual Career Transition Services to Laid-Off Employees Globally

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerArc , an HR technology leader in on-demand virtual outplacement, and Career Star Group, leader in the local provision of change management, outplacement and career transition services, today announced a partnership that will make virtual outplacement services available globally. Career Star Group enables 50,000 individual transitions in 5,000 companies every year through its 1,000 in-person service locations across 79 countries around the globe. Selecting CareerArc as its global online technology platform of choice will further expand employee access to career transition services worldwide.

"Career Star Group prioritizes employee access to career coaches during the course of the career transition process. Through our first-ever technology partnership with CareerArc, we will now be able to reach even more employees all over the globe during their time of need through virtual services," said Cetti Galante, board chair director of Career Star Group. "This online component unlocks a trove of possibilities worldwide for candidates who don't have time or geographical access to in-person transition options."

This exclusive collaboration between CareerArc and Career Star Group will give employers the ability to provide virtual career transition services that include online, on-demand one-on-one career coaching, a first for Career Star Group customers. These online services supplement Career Star Group's in-person, one-on-one career coaching sessions and career transition support. CareerArc clients will also benefit from access to Career Star Group's extensive global network.

"Technology is a great democratizer. Outplacement can now more easily reach employees at every level of the organization thanks to technology making it more accessible and affordable," said Robin D. Richards, chief executive officer and chairman of CareerArc. "Our partnership with Career Star Group allows us to break even more barriers by extending our virtual outplacement solution to new territories that can be accessed by more employees across the world, positively impacting both their career transition experience and their impression of the company brand in the long term."

Through the partnership, CareerArc will work with Career Star Group's outplacement leaders across the globe to integrate their best-in-class localized content into a global technology platform, complementing their existing market-leading services.

"We're excited to partner with Career Star Group in this shared mission of helping employees worldwide, at every level of their careers, find new employment as quickly as possible regardless of location," said Yair Riemer, president of career transition services of CareerArc. "This partnership expands CareerArc's global footprint significantly and is yet another proof point that outplacement is becoming a necessary benefit in a growing number of industries."

About Career Star Group

Career Star Group is a global alliance of the world's leading career transition and outplacement providers. Career Star Group provides multinational companies with access to the best career transition service providers regardless of where workforce changes occur. Find out more at www.careerstargroup.com .

About CareerArc

CareerArc is a leading HR technology company helping business leaders recruit and transition the modern workforce. CareerArc social recruiting and virtual outplacement solutions help thousands of organizations, including many of the Fortune 500, maximize their return on employer branding. By leveraging the cloud, running on modern infrastructure, and combining web, mobile and social media applications, CareerArc helps companies gain a competitive edge in recruitment, employment branding, and outplacement. CareerArc was founded in 2009 and has offices in Burbank, Calif. and Boston, Mass.

Contact:

Brenda Manea

brenda@bamcommunications.biz

SOURCE CareerArc

Related Links

https://www.careerarc.com/

