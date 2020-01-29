CareerArc Marks Notable Achievements in 2019 Including Strategic Partnerships, Hires and Product Investments

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerArc , a global leader in social recruiting and outplacement technology, today announced its extensive growth spanning 2019, including more than 13 million employer brand posts launched by CareerArc's customers through its platform, tens of thousands of individuals helped with their career transitions and a 40% employee headcount increase. CareerArc provides state-of-the-art HR software that enables enterprises to recruit talent, transition their workforce and manage their employer brand more effectively.

"2019 was a banner year for CareerArc, allowing us to further expand the outplacement and social recruiting software and services that CareerArc is known for to a global market," said Robin D. Richards, chairman and CEO of CareerArc. "Our momentum in 2019 reflects the increasing need for better solutions in the multibillion-dollar HR software market. With such a strong year under our belts, we are poised to hit even more aggressive goals with several big announcements coming in 2020."

Significant news and achievements from CareerArc in 2019 includes:

About CareerArc

CareerArc is a leading HR technology company helping business leaders recruit and transition the modern workforce. CareerArc social recruiting and virtual outplacement solutions help thousands of organizations, including many of the Fortune 500, maximize their return on employer branding. By leveraging the cloud, running on modern infrastructure, and combining web, mobile and social media applications, CareerArc helps companies gain a competitive edge in recruitment, employment branding, and outplacement. CareerArc was founded in 2009 and has offices in Burbank, Calif. and Boston, Mass.

