CareerArc Marks Notable Achievements in 2019 Including Strategic Partnerships, Hires and Product Investments

Jan 29, 2020, 11:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerArc, a global leader in social recruiting and outplacement technology, today announced its extensive growth spanning 2019, including more than 13 million employer brand posts launched by CareerArc's customers through its platform, tens of thousands of individuals helped with their career transitions and a 40% employee headcount increase. CareerArc provides state-of-the-art HR software that enables enterprises to recruit talent, transition their workforce and manage their employer brand more effectively.
"2019 was a banner year for CareerArc, allowing us to further expand the outplacement and social recruiting software and services that CareerArc is known for to a global market," said Robin D. Richards, chairman and CEO of CareerArc. "Our momentum in 2019 reflects the increasing need for better solutions in the multibillion-dollar HR software market. With such a strong year under our belts, we are poised to hit even more aggressive goals with several big announcements coming in 2020."
Significant news and achievements from CareerArc in 2019 includes:
- Raising $30 million in a growth equity round led by PeakEquity Partners to further product development, sales and marketing of CareerArc's award-winning HR software-as-a-service solutions.
- Providing virtual career transition services to laid-off employees globally in partnership with Career Star Group, which enables 50,000 individual transitions in 5,000 companies every year through its 1,000 in-person service locations across 79 countries. CareerArc is Career Star Group's global online technology platform of choice.
- Investing in strategic additions to its career transition services business. Yair Riemer, CareerArc's chief marketing officer, was promoted to president of the career transition services business. CareerArc also recruited outplacement veteran Kim Johnson who joined as senior vice president of sales.
- Expanding its leadership team with Jason Blais as executive vice president of sales and tech startup veteran Linda Souza as senior vice president of marketing.
- Augmenting the company's best-in-class team, including Increasing the company's employee headcount by 40% in sales, client success, marketing, product and engineering departments.
- Relocating to offices in Marlborough, MA and Burbank, CA that are 100% and 50% larger respectively to support recent and future team expansion.
- Conducting a national layoff anxiety study with The Harris Poll. The study found that nearly half of employed Americans (48%) experience layoff anxiety, despite record-low unemployment rates. This anxiety is fueled by fears of a pending recession, the rumor mill and/or a recent round of layoffs at work.
- Winning numerous awards, including two Golden Bridge Awards, a Stevies Award for Great Employers and two Stevies Awards for customer service, effectively elevating itself as a leader in HR technology, outplacement and social recruiting.
- Launching the EMBARC HR Innovators Summit, which provided a forum for HR professionals to share and discuss trends, best practices, and disruption in employer branding, talent acquisition, and career transition.
About CareerArc
CareerArc is a leading HR technology company helping business leaders recruit and transition the modern workforce. CareerArc social recruiting and virtual outplacement solutions help thousands of organizations, including many of the Fortune 500, maximize their return on employer branding. By leveraging the cloud, running on modern infrastructure, and combining web, mobile and social media applications, CareerArc helps companies gain a competitive edge in recruitment, employment branding, and outplacement. CareerArc was founded in 2009 and has offices in Burbank, Calif. and Boston, Mass.
