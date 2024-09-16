CareerBuilder and Monster close combination, creating stronger job board for talent and employers

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that with the completion of all customary regulatory approvals, the agreement to combine CareerBuilder and Monster is now finalized. As previously announced, the combination of CareerBuilder and Monster brings together two strong, trusted, complementary brands to create a job board with greater scale and reach. Together, both companies can more effectively capitalize on prevailing trends in the market to deliver enhanced growth.

Jeff Furman, CEO of the combined company, said: "I could not be more excited to bring these two celebrated brands together. We are able to leverage the best-in-class solutions, capabilities, and expertise from both companies to better serve both our candidates and employers and help them navigate the evolving talent marketplace."

In addition, we are excited to announce the new leadership team of the organization:

Dinesh Arora, Chief Technology Officer

Scott Blumsack, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

Brian Burbrink, Chief People Officer

Leslie Cope, Chief Product Officer

Ahern Dull, Chief Operating Officer

Mark Pacioni, General Counsel

Mike Suhajda, Chief Financial Officer

More details about the company, including branding, will be announced in due course. For now, the company will be referred to as CareerBuilder + Monster, and both websites will continue to operate.

PJT Partners Inc. served as financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLC served as legal counsel to CareerBuilder on the transaction. Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor and Jones Day served as legal counsel to Monster on the transaction.

about CareerBuilder

For over 25 years, CareerBuilder has been a leading global talent marketplace providing innovative solutions to help employers find, hire, and onboard great people, and help job seekers build new skills and progressive careers as the modern world of work changes. CareerBuilder is majority-owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. For more information, visit careerbuilder.com, and to learn more about our solutions for employers, visit hiring.careerbuilder.com.

about Monster

Monster is a global leader in connecting the right people to the right jobs. Every day, Monster aims to make every workplace happier and more productive by transforming the way employers find talent and candidates find careers. For 30 years, Monster has worked to transform the recruiting industry. Today, the company leverages innovative digital, social, and mobile solutions and proprietary data and insights to enable employers and candidates to see each other more clearly. For more information, visit monster.com.

