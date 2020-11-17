CareerBuilder Celebrates 25 Years of Connecting Job Seekers and Employers with a Focus on the Needs of the Workforce of the Future

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HR tech leader and fastest-growing job site CareerBuilder is proud to mark its 25th anniversary of connecting job seekers with their next role and employers with qualified, diverse candidates to power their workforces. A pioneer in the industry, the organization continues to innovate and invest in its team, industry research, technology and data capabilities to solve pain points and improve the user experience in each stage of the hiring process. With a continued commitment to its mission to Empower Employment and a focus on the needs of the workforce of the future, CareerBuilder will mark the milestone year through candidate and employer engagement activations, team building events and community giveback campaigns.

CareerBuilder Celebrates 25 Years

Twenty-five years on and CareerBuilder continues to be a driving force in the industry. The focus on delivering results for candidates and employers has resulted in the organization being the fastest-growing and one of the most diverse job sites, and it is the only dual-sided TA platform in the industry that combines technology and candidates to optimize every stage of the hiring process.

"It is a testament to our team and with gratitude for the trust that jobseekers and employers place in us that we mark our 25th anniversary," commented Irina Novoselsky, CEO of CareerBuilder. "At our core, CareerBuilder has always been a talent company, using technology to enhance and simplify the process to place workers in their next roles. As individual career paths become increasingly non-linear, greater emphasis is placed on skills-matching and skills-development, and more equitable hiring practices are needed, I'm excited about the ways CareerBuilder's solutions will continue to evolve to support the needs of our clients and empower the workforce of the future for generations to come."

CareerBuilder is dedicated to fast-paced, performance-driven product design, using data and insights to pave the way for more innovative products and service offerings. Reinforcing its commitment, the company is proud to announce a partnership with Harris Poll to launch a "Workforce of the Future" research project. The results of the study are anticipated to be released in the second quarter of 2021 and will be shared in a variety of ways with jobseekers and employers.

With a rich history of community giving, CareerBuilder has partnered with not-for-profit organizations around the globe to provide in-kind services, monetary donations and volunteer support. In an effort to continue giving back to the communities that have supported the organization over its 25-year history, the company has committed to reaching a minimum of 2,500 employee volunteer hours over the next year.

