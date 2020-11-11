CareerBuilder Continues Powering Apollo Veterans Talent Network to Help Veterans Find Meaningful Employment

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HR tech leader and fastest-growing job site CareerBuilder and Apollo, one of the world's largest alternative investment managers, have extended a deal to continue utilizing CareerBuilder technology to power Apollo's Veterans Talent Network. Since its inception last year, the talent network has grown to support nearly 15,000 veterans, connecting them with job opportunities across Apollo Funds' portfolio companies, which together span nine industries, employ more than 250,000 people and are committed to hiring and retaining veterans, National Guard, Reserve and military spouses and partners.

"Veterans play a critically important role in the workforce and we're proud to work in partnership with CareerBuilder to help our vets find meaningful careers throughout the network of companies in which our funds invest. Veterans bring tremendous value to the private sector, and it's clear that hiring them is not just the right thing to do, it's also the smart thing to do," said Kate Migliaro, Apollo Principal who launched the Apollo Veterans Talent Network.

CareerBuilder skills-matching technology is embedded within the site, allowing veterans to enter military occupational specialty codes (MOS, AFSC or NEC) directly into the search bar to instantly see civilian jobs that match their acquired skill sets. And by joining the talent network, members are made aware as new positions which match their identified skills and interests open across the portfolio companies. Over the last year, more than 150,000 notifications have been sent to the Apollo Veterans Talent Network, engaging members with roles that fit their profiles and encouraging them to be among the first to apply.

CareerBuilder CEO Irina Novoselsky added, "The skills acquired through military service bring tremendous value to private sector employers. As veterans make the transition to civilian employment, our AI-powered technology helps them match those acquired skills with the right next role. I'm proud to work with organizations like Apollo to implement this technology on a broad scale and help this critical segment of our workforce find meaningful employment."

CareerBuilder's Talent Network offering, part of its Talent Acquisition Suite, is not just an impactful tool to create a talent pipeline, but it also serves as a powerful reengagement engine for organizations. Once jobseekers join a Talent Network, CareerBuilder automatically sends relevant job recommendation emails from the client to their network. This cuts sourcing time and increases application rates, up to 5X higher than competitors. By combining the power of Talent Network and a CareerBuilder Career Site, organizations experience a more than a 200% increase in talent pipeline candidates.

