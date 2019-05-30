CareerBuilder Deepens Investment in Customer Experience and Satisfaction with the Appointment of Sasha Yablonovsky to President

CHICAGO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerBuilder, a pioneer in Talent Acquisition media, technology and services, announced today Sasha Yablonovsky has been appointed President, underscoring the company's commitment to leading with a customer-first approach. A leader in innovation for nearly 25 years, CareerBuilder provides HR solutions to help employers find, hire and onboard great talent, and helps job seekers build new skills and progressive careers as the modern world of work changes.

"Sasha is a proven, innovative leader. With her successful track record of building high-performing teams, growing businesses, and a customer-first mindset, she is the ideal person to lead these efforts on a global scale," said Irina Novoselsky, CEO of CareerBuilder. "Sasha's ability to be the voice of our customers will allow her to positively influence our innovations and deliver even stronger solutions back to the customer."

"CareerBuilder's unique approach to building innovative, data-driven solutions sets our company apart, and I am dedicated to ensuring every client feels the benefit of these solutions," said Sasha Yablonovsky, president of CareerBuilder. "As I step into the role of President, I look forward to expanding my reach to support teams across the globe and lead our sales organizations to help clients achieve their short and long-term business goals."

Since joining CareerBuilder in September 2018 as Executive Vice President of Success, Yablonovsky has focused on driving revenue growth and profitability for the company by strengthening the customer experience. With Yablonovsky stepping into the role as president, CareerBuilder clients will continue to have access to best-in-class solutions and strategic plans that are created for customers' specific business needs. Sasha's excellence in customer support will be utilized to lead all of CareerBuilder's client-facing organizations.

Under Yablonovsky's leadership, CareerBuilder has built and strengthened partnerships with global corporations to help them achieve success. For example, Nesco Resource, a human capital company offering customized recruiting and employment solutions nationwide, cites CareerBuilder as its highest-performing vendor. CareerBuilder converts applicants to hires at a rate 47.8% higher than Nesco Resource's second-ranking vendor, enabling them to exceed expectations for their clients.

Yablonovsky and her team recently helped Commonwealth Care of Roanoke, a provider of long and short-term post-acute rehabilitative services, with 12 centers throughout Virginia and 1,800 employees, to achieve their business and hiring goals, and to solve for a decline in qualified candidates and challenges using tools and systems from another provider. Her unparalleled focus on understanding Commonwealth Care's needs and aligning CareerBuilder solutions with them helped secure the business. Carlan Myers, Director of Human Resources at Commonwealth Care of Roanoke shared, "Since working with Sasha and CareerBuilder, we have gained access to more qualified RN, CNA, and LPN candidates than ever before, and have brought in higher quality talent from the start. We were able to not only create a streamlined job posting process and build an intuitive career site experience, but have also felt strong support from CareerBuilder throughout the entire implementation and training experience."

