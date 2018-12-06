CareerBuilder Employment Screening Named Top Background Screening Provider by HRO Today Magazine

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerBuilder, one of the largest independent technology companies providing Hello To Hire™ human resources solutions to global customers, is proud to announce that its Employment Screening tools are recognized on HRO Today 2018 Baker's Dozen Pre-Employment Screening Overall Enterprise Leaders list as well as other categories including Enterprise Breadth of Service Leaders, Enterprise Size of Deal Leaders, and Enterprise Quality of Service Leaders.

This announcement marks the seventh consecutive year that CareerBuilder's Employment Screening has been acknowledged as a top provider by the HRO Today survey. This list is based on feedback from buyers through an online survey. In order to determine an overall ranking of the data findings, HRO Today analyzes results across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes, and quality.

"We are honored to be recognized as a leading solutions provider yet again for both Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-sized organizations," said Mary Delaney, President of Sourcing and Employment Screening Services. "CareerBuilder has been devoted to helping companies increase efficiencies, improve performance, deliver actionable results, and establish transparency during the candidate screening process. We know that job seekers and employers are looking for fast results and streamlined communications, and we will continue to offer best in class solutions in the years to come as we lead the industry in high-tech solutions."

Over the past 20 years, CareerBuilder's Employment Screening has partnered with clients to help remove inefficiencies throughout the recruitment process to ensure hires are made as quickly and cost effectively as possible. With 84 percent of candidates continuing to look for jobs until cleared for hire, CareerBuilder applies expertise to simplify background screening and enable employers to get the visibility, quality, and speed needed while keeping the candidates engaged during the Hello To Hire™ process, all backed by a company that is highly trusted be job seekers and employers.

For more information, visit CareerBuilder.com.

About CareerBuilder®

CareerBuilder is a global technology company that provides end-to-end HR solutions to help employers find, hire and onboard great talent, and helps job seekers build new skills and progressive careers as the modern world of work changes. A known disruptor for nearly 25 years, CareerBuilder is the only company that offers both software and services to cover every step of the Hello To Hire™ process, enabling its customers to free up valuable resources across their HR tech supply chain to drive their business forward. Specializing in talent acquisition recruiting platforms, employment screening and human capital management, CareerBuilder is the largest provider of AI-powered hiring solutions serving the majority of the Fortune 500 across five specialized markets. CareerBuilder is majority-owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC and operates in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.careerbuilder.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Kelley

CareerBuilder@5WPR.com

212.584.4272

SOURCE CareerBuilder

Related Links

http://www.careerbuilder.com

