CareerBuilder Employment Screening Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Data Security Audit

CHICAGO and ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerBuilder Employment Screening, formerly Aurico, today announced that independent auditors conducting a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination on the company's operations have issued a report that states CareerBuilder Employment Screening management maintains effective controls over the privacy, security and confidentiality of its employee background screening system.

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) established the SOC guidelines to protect customer and third-party information. This Type 2 report, produced by independent auditor A-Lign, details the testing of the security and availability controls used in production at CareerBuilder Employment Screening.

"Completing this examination is another step in CareerBuilder Employment Screening's ongoing commitment to maintain a high level of security for all clients and their personally identifiable information," said Anthony Dupree, chief information officer and chief information security officer for CareerBuilder. "Protecting the information used in CareerBuilder Employment Screening background checks is a top priority, and we're proud to show we have appropriate controls in place to secure and protect our systems and databases."

This milestone is the latest in a number of announcements made by CareerBuilder Employment Screening in recent months, as the company continues to optimize efficiency, mitigate risk and drive maximum value for its clients. In December, the company earned the first place ranking on HRO Today magazine's 2017 Baker's Dozen list of global background screening firms for the third time – the highest number of any provider – and appeared in the top 10 for the sixth time.

CareerBuilder Employment Screening is NAPBS accredited and ISO 9001:2015 certified. Learn more at screen.careerbuilder.com.

About CareerBuilder®

CareerBuilder is a global, end-to-end human capital solutions company focused on helping employers find, hire and manage great talent. Combining advertising, software and services, CareerBuilder leads the industry in recruiting solutions, employment screening and human capital management. CareerBuilder is majority-owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC and operates in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.careerbuilder.com.

Media Contact

Ladan Nikravan Hayes

312.698.0538

ladan.hayes@careerbuilder.com

http://www.twitter.com/CareerBuilderPR

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/careerbuilder-employment-screening-successfully-completes-soc-2-type-2-data-security-audit-300582005.html

SOURCE CareerBuilder

Related Links

http://www.careerbuilder.com

