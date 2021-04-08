CareerBuilder Hires Cybersecurity Leader Benjamin Doyle as Chief Information Security Officer

CHICAGO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global HR technology leader and fastest-growing job site CareerBuilder announced its hiring of new Chief Information Security Officer, Benjamin Doyle. In the role, Doyle will be responsible for ensuring the highest levels of information security for the company in an increasingly digital world of business.

CareerBuilder Logo (PRNewsfoto/CareerBuilder)

"Benjamin holds an impressive record of leadership and has deep expertise in information security, risk and privacy," said CareerBuilder CEO Irina Novoselsky. "He will be integral to strengthening our remote work solutions and digital offerings as we help companies rebuild their workforces in The Great Rehire."

"The world's workforce has never relied more on the internet and virtual tools for collaboration, which means that information security is more important than ever," said Doyle. "Everyone has a role to play in safeguarding companies' and employees' data and assets. I'm thrilled to be joining colleagues at CareerBuilder who are driven to exceed expectations for IT and risk management in today's digital world, and I'm looking forward to growing and reinforcing the robust security, risk and compliance programs alongside a tremendously talented team."

A top-performing leader with 15 years of experience in information security, Doyle most recently served as managing principal and practice lead of information security and risk management at FoxPointe Solutions. Before FoxPointe Solutions, he served in roles relating to IT, security and risk management at RKL eSolutions, Berkshire Hathaway, Eber & Wein Publishing and York College of Pennsylvania.

About CareerBuilder

CareerBuilder is a global HR technology company that provides talent acquisition solutions to help employers find, hire and onboard great talent, and helps job seekers build new skills and progressive careers as the modern world of work changes. CareerBuilder has 25 years of experience as a talent company using technology to place people in jobs, and it is the only company with both the technology, through its online platform, and the candidates via its job site, to create a connected end-to-end experience. CareerBuilder operates in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia and is the largest provider of AI-powered hiring solutions serving the majority of the Fortune 500 across five specialized markets. CareerBuilder is majority-owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. For more information, visit careerbuilder.com, and to learn more about our solutions for employers, visit hiring.careerbuilder.com.

Media Contact

Rey Perez

[email protected]

SOURCE CareerBuilder

Related Links

http://www.careerbuilder.com

