CareerBuilder Promotes from Within; Product & Technology Leaders to Drive Innovation and Data Advancement

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global HR technology leader CareerBuilder announced the internal promotions of Dinesh Arora to Chief Technology Officer and Eric Theobald to Senior Vice President of Products and Engineering for CareerBuilder's Talent Acquisition Suite. The promotions come as the organization's technology and product teams continue to invest in TA innovations, building on CareerBuilder's strength as the only industry player with 25 years of data and insights fueling the development of products to support both job seekers and recruiters at each stage of the hiring process.

Dinesh Arora, Chief Technology Officer CareerBuilder Eric Theobald, Senior Vice President of Products and Engineering, CareerBuilder CareerBuilder Logo (PRNewsfoto/CareerBuilder)

"Dinesh and Eric both have proven experience leading high-impact R&D teams through rapid product innovations and transformations, showcasing an ability to drive strong outcomes with a user-focused, data-driven mindset," said CareerBuilder Chief Product Officer Leigh-Margaret Stull. "Their combined leadership within our product and technology teams will play a significant role as we solve for the immediate needs within the market while advancing our long-term product roadmap and vision."

"The TA tech space has become highly fragmented, requiring agile solutions that can easily integrate across systems and providers. CareerBuilder's team of data scientists and engineers bring that focused understanding to our product development efforts – creating products that not only work for clients using our full funnel solution, but for those who also need our systems to integrate with legacy systems they have in place. I am excited to step into this new role and continuing to lead our global development teams with an eye on simplification and an improved user experience," said Arora.

"Our focus on providing solutions to support the dual-sided marketplace is what truly sets CareerBuilder apart from our competition. As we develop our product roadmap, we're creating technology solutions that work together to bring down the barriers and friction felt both by jobseekers and employers. I look forward to continuing to press our team to drive disruption in the market through our thoughtful, data-fueled approach to product development," said Theobald.

A veteran of the technology industry, Arora joined CareerBuilder in 2018 and has since paved the way for easier integrations and forged critical new partnerships. Arora spearheaded the launch of several new data science advancements including our new skills-based search and recommendations engines which have made it easier to connect applicants to jobs for users on both sides of the marketplace. Prior to joining CareerBuilder, Arora held leadership positions at Oracle, Opportune Technology, and SumTotal Systems.

Since joining CareerBuilder, Theobald has led the development and roll-out of the new CareerBuilder.com website, the Talent Network Career Site product, and the Talent Discovery Platform redesign improving user experience and reducing friction for users in both the B2C and B2B marketplaces. In his more than 20-year career in the Human Capital Management industry, Theobald has driven multi-functional global teams to provide impactful customer solutions, including product management, software development, cloud operations, information security, development operations, and professional services.

About CareerBuilder

CareerBuilder is a global HR technology company that provides talent acquisition solutions to help employers find, hire and onboard great talent, and helps job seekers build new skills and progressive careers as the modern world of work changes. CareerBuilder has 25 years of experience as a talent company using technology to place people in jobs, and it is the only company with both the technology, through its online platform, and the candidates via its job site, to create a connected end-to-end experience. CareerBuilder operates in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia and is the largest provider of AI-powered hiring solutions serving the majority of the Fortune 500 across five specialized markets. CareerBuilder is majority-owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. For more information, visit careerbuilder.com, and to learn more about our solutions for employers, visit hiring.careerbuilder.com.

Media Contact

Rey Perez

[email protected]

SOURCE CareerBuilder

Related Links

http://www.careerbuilder.com

