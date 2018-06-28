CareerBuilder Releases List of Top Jobs That Don't Require a College Degree and Pay ~$20 or More Per Hour

CHICAGO and ATLANTA, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the market for a job where you can make a good living, but don't need a college diploma to qualify for it? CareerBuilder published a new hot list of ten jobs that:

pay ~$20 or more per hour

or more per hour have grown over the last five years

are projected to grow over the next five years

don't require a college degree

"The path to success is different for everyone," said Matt Ferguson, CEO of CareerBuilder and co-author of The Talent Equation. "You can build a lucrative career through apprenticeships, post-secondary certificates or on-the-job training. There is significant demand for workers in everything from skilled trades to technology and health-related fields, and you can get your foot in the door without a formal degree."

The following includes historical and projected growth rates and average hourly earnings for in-demand occupations. It also provides the typical entry-level education requirement, though this may vary depending on the employer.

Occupation Growth in Jobs 2013-2017 Total No.

of Jobs in

2018 Total No.

of Jobs in 2022 Growth in

Jobs 2018-2022 Average

Hourly

Earnings Required Education Electricians 68,668 11% 705,858 743,451 37,592 5% $26.33 High School Diploma & Apprenticeship Plumbers, Pipefitters and Steamfitters 63,161 15% 498,239 525,038 26,799 5% $25.76 High School Diploma & Apprenticeship Computer User Support Specialists 63,822 10% 713,398 761,801 48,402 7% $25.50 Some College Industrial Machinery Mechanics 28,601 9% 361,122 390,328 29,206 8% $24.87 High School Diploma & On-the-Job Training Surgical Technologists 8,691 9% 112,614 120,104 7,490 7% $22.68 Postsecondary Non-degree Award Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers 49,487 17% 354,366 375,649 21,283 6% $22.39 Postsecondary Non-degree Award & On-the-Job Training Chefs and Head Cooks 17,585 13% 159,547 169,488 9,941 6% $21.54 High School Diploma & On-the-Job Training Fitness Trainers and Aerobics Instructors 41,224 14% 333,923 354,473 20,550 6% $20.23 High School Diploma & On-the-Job Training Medical Records and Health Information Technicians 14,617 7% 216,651 231,394 14,743 7% $19.96 Postsecondary Non-degree Award Self-Enrichment Education Teachers 38,145 11% 404,029 436,063 32,034 8% $19.91 High School Diploma

Projections based on Emsi's Occupation Data, 2018.

