CareerBuilder Releases List of Top Jobs That Don't Require a College Degree and Pay ~$20 or More Per Hour

CareerBuilder

05:03 ET

CHICAGO and ATLANTA, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the market for a job where you can make a good living, but don't need a college diploma to qualify for it? CareerBuilder published a new hot list of ten jobs that:

  • pay ~$20 or more per hour
  • have grown over the last five years
  • are projected to grow over the next five years
  • don't require a college degree

"The path to success is different for everyone," said Matt Ferguson, CEO of CareerBuilder and co-author of The Talent Equation. "You can build a lucrative career through apprenticeships, post-secondary certificates or on-the-job training. There is significant demand for workers in everything from skilled trades to technology and health-related fields, and you can get your foot in the door without a formal degree."

The following includes historical and projected growth rates and average hourly earnings for in-demand occupations. It also provides the typical entry-level education requirement, though this may vary depending on the employer.

Occupation

Growth in

Jobs

2013-2017

Total No.
of Jobs in
2018

Total No.
of Jobs in

2022

Growth in
Jobs

2018-2022

Average
Hourly
Earnings

Required

Education

Electricians

68,668

11%

705,858

743,451

37,592

5%

$26.33

High School Diploma &

Apprenticeship

Plumbers, Pipefitters and Steamfitters

63,161

15%

498,239

525,038

26,799

5%

$25.76

High School Diploma & Apprenticeship

Computer User Support Specialists

63,822

10%

713,398

761,801

48,402

7%

$25.50

Some College

Industrial Machinery Mechanics

28,601

9%

361,122

390,328

29,206

8%

$24.87

High School Diploma &

On-the-Job Training

Surgical Technologists

8,691

9%

112,614

120,104

7,490

7%

$22.68

Postsecondary Non-degree Award

Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers

49,487

17%

354,366

375,649

21,283

6%

$22.39

Postsecondary Non-degree Award & On-the-Job Training

Chefs and Head Cooks

17,585

13%

159,547

169,488

9,941

6%

$21.54

High School Diploma & On-the-Job Training

Fitness Trainers and Aerobics Instructors

41,224

14%

333,923

354,473

20,550

6%

$20.23

High School Diploma & On-the-Job Training

Medical Records and Health Information Technicians

14,617

7%

216,651

231,394

14,743

7%

$19.96

Postsecondary Non-degree Award

Self-Enrichment Education Teachers

38,145

11%

404,029

436,063

32,034

8%

$19.91

High School Diploma

Projections based on Emsi's Occupation Data, 2018.

