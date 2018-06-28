CareerBuilder Releases List of Top Jobs That Don't Require a College Degree and Pay ~$20 or More Per Hour
05:03 ET
CHICAGO and ATLANTA, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the market for a job where you can make a good living, but don't need a college diploma to qualify for it? CareerBuilder published a new hot list of ten jobs that:
- pay ~$20 or more per hour
- have grown over the last five years
- are projected to grow over the next five years
- don't require a college degree
"The path to success is different for everyone," said Matt Ferguson, CEO of CareerBuilder and co-author of The Talent Equation. "You can build a lucrative career through apprenticeships, post-secondary certificates or on-the-job training. There is significant demand for workers in everything from skilled trades to technology and health-related fields, and you can get your foot in the door without a formal degree."
The following includes historical and projected growth rates and average hourly earnings for in-demand occupations. It also provides the typical entry-level education requirement, though this may vary depending on the employer.
|
Occupation
|
Growth in
Jobs
2013-2017
|
Total No.
|
Total No.
2022
|
Growth in
2018-2022
|
Average
|
Required
Education
|
Electricians
|
68,668
11%
|
705,858
|
743,451
|
37,592
5%
|
$26.33
|
High School Diploma &
Apprenticeship
|
Plumbers, Pipefitters and Steamfitters
|
63,161
15%
|
498,239
|
525,038
|
26,799
5%
|
$25.76
|
High School Diploma & Apprenticeship
|
Computer User Support Specialists
|
63,822
10%
|
713,398
|
761,801
|
48,402
7%
|
$25.50
|
Some College
|
Industrial Machinery Mechanics
|
28,601
9%
|
361,122
|
390,328
|
29,206
8%
|
$24.87
|
High School Diploma &
On-the-Job Training
|
Surgical Technologists
|
8,691
9%
|
112,614
|
120,104
|
7,490
7%
|
$22.68
|
Postsecondary Non-degree Award
|
Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers
|
49,487
17%
|
354,366
|
375,649
|
21,283
6%
|
$22.39
|
Postsecondary Non-degree Award & On-the-Job Training
|
Chefs and Head Cooks
|
17,585
13%
|
159,547
|
169,488
|
9,941
6%
|
$21.54
|
High School Diploma & On-the-Job Training
|
Fitness Trainers and Aerobics Instructors
|
41,224
14%
|
333,923
|
354,473
|
20,550
6%
|
$20.23
|
High School Diploma & On-the-Job Training
|
Medical Records and Health Information Technicians
|
14,617
7%
|
216,651
|
231,394
|
14,743
7%
|
$19.96
|
Postsecondary Non-degree Award
|
Self-Enrichment Education Teachers
|
38,145
11%
|
404,029
|
436,063
|
32,034
8%
|
$19.91
|
High School Diploma
Projections based on Emsi's Occupation Data, 2018.
About CareerBuilder®
CareerBuilder is a global, end-to-end human capital solutions company focused on helping employers find, hire and manage great talent. Combining advertising, software and services, CareerBuilder leads the industry in recruiting solutions, employment screening and human capital management. CareerBuilder is majority-owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC and operates in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.careerbuilder.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Grasz
773-527-1164
Jennifer.Grasz@careerbuilder.com
http://www.twitter.com/CareerBuilderPR
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/careerbuilder-releases-list-of-top-jobs-that-dont-require-a-college-degree-and-pay-20-or-more-per-hour-300672572.html
SOURCE CareerBuilder
Share this article