CareerBuilder Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as Chet Kwasniak is Named Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerBuilder, a pioneer in Talent Acquisition media, technology and services, announced today the appointment of Chet Kwasniak as Chief Financial Officer, further strengthening the company's executive team. A leader in innovation for nearly 25 years, CareerBuilder provides HR solutions to help employers find, hire and onboard great talent, and helps job seekers build new skills and progressive careers.

An experienced CFO who spent more than 30 years as a financial executive in large, international, diversified companies, Kwasniak joins CareerBuilder at a pivotal time as the industry leader strengthens its focus on innovation and continues to deliver best in class solutions for clients on a global scale. Kwasniak's financial expertise will play a pivotal role in continuing to propel the company forward as CareerBuilder focuses on strategic investments that meet the needs of clients in the modern world of work.

"Chet's global financial experience and proven track record will be instrumental as we continue to execute on our vision and enter our next phase of growth. I look forward to the impact he will have on the company and the leadership he will bring to our financial organization," said Irina Novoselsky, CEO of CareerBuilder.

"CareerBuilder is an established leader in the Talent Acquisition industry, and I am eager to contribute to its progress," said Chet Kwasniak, Chief Financial Officer of CareerBuilder. "I look forward to continuing to build on the company's success and maintaining our strong financial position to best serve the thousands of companies we work with worldwide."

Kwasniak most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at MW Industries, the second largest manufacturer of springs and specialty fasteners in North America. Prior to that, Kwasniak was Chief Financial Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas, the world's leading out of home advertising company, overseeing all of the Americas operations including Brazil, Peru, Chile, Mexico and Canada.

