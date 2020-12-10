CareerBuilder to Release Product Updates that Illustrate Power of Talent Acquisition Suite and Improve User Experience

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today global HR tech leader CareerBuilder announced product updates to its Talent Acquisition Suite to help companies better visualize the power of its comprehensive solution and enhancements that allows job seekers to apply to and discover more jobs that fit their skillset, and also allowing recruiters to find those job seekers quickly. The updates include an analytics dashboard for employers and new profile features on the job seeker app, among others.

"We continue to enhance our solutions to respond to needs we see across the industry – helping to reduce friction and providing clarity throughout the hiring process that can sometimes feel cold and confusing," said CareerBuilder Chief Executive Officer Irina Novoselsky. "Our comprehensive solutions continue to outperform others in the industry on key metrics including applicant conversion rates and overall cost per candidate delivered. These added layers of transparency that we're rolling out show the effectiveness of our tools and reinforce that we're focused on delivering results for both employers and candidates."

As employers work to reach candidates at various stages of their job search, CareerBuilder's Talent Acquisition Suite offers a range of integrated technology solutions to attract, engage and convert candidates quickly. Starting this month, CareerBuilder's customers will have access to a comprehensive analytics dashboard that combines all of the platform's analytics in one place. Using the dashboard, customers will be able to view the number of candidates delivered within a selected timeframe, identify which solutions contributed to the number of candidates sourced, and track trends over time. More detailed pages of the dashboard will be released over the next couple of months.

CareerBuilder has also made updates to gamify profile completion, which benefits both job seekers and the companies hiring them. The updates encourage job seekers to provide qualitative information, including their experience, skills and career goals. When candidates fully complete their profile, they unlock the list of companies who have viewed them online. The more robust qualitative information helps recruiters identify candidates with transferrable skills that can make them a good fit for a job.

"As job seekers are faced with increased competition and employers continue to focus on skills-based hiring practices to fill their open roles – encouraging more comprehensive and robust profiles from candidates' prior roles, and the skills obtained, is a win-win," CareerBuilder Chief Product Officer Leigh-Margaret Stull added. "Job seekers can see how well their current profile is garnering attention from potential employers and can use those insights to adapt and adjust as needed. Then we put our skills-based matching to work leveraging our proprietary AI-matching technology to benefit employers and quickly give them needed insight into the skills-based qualifications a candidate brings."

Candidates who use CareerBuilder's job seeker app and Resume Builder tool in their job search will notice updates this month, too, designed to improve the user interface. Through an activity tab on their profile page, candidates now have more insight into their activities on the app, including their jobs applied to and saved jobs.

