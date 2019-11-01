CareerBuilder to sponsor WWE Survivor Series

WWE's global fan base offers CareerBuilder the unique opportunity to engage with this significant group of potential job seekers. The partnership is the latest step in CareerBuilder's efforts to support both sides of its dual-sided marketplace. The company's newly enhanced Talent Discovery Platform enables companies to hire 30% faster and supports job seekers as they determine the next steps in their professional development.

"WWE fans exhibit the traits that we value most – passion, hard work and dedication. We're thrilled to celebrate these individuals through our partnership," said Irina Novoselsky, CEO of CareerBuilder. "Over the last year, we've brought together 2 billion data points and 25 years of job history and trends to build tools that meet the changing demands of today's workforce. We're excited to connect millions of job seekers with the tools that will help them find better paying work, closer to home."

As a part of the partnership, fans will get the chance to enter a sweepstakes to win an all-expense paid experience to attend WrestleMania 36. Fans who download the CareerBuilder app and use the patented AI Resume Builder to create a resume within a few minutes, will be entered into the sweepstakes. The sweepstake's Grand Prize winner will receive tickets to WrestleMania 36 for him or herself and three guests, four tickets to WrestleMania Axxess, four party passes to an exclusive event hosted by WWE in Tampa, and round-trip air transportation and accommodations. The app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

CareerBuilder is the largest provider of AI-powered hiring solutions serving the majority of the Fortune 500. The WWE partnership will support the growth of CareerBuilder partners' candidate pools. To learn more about CareerBuilder, visit www.careerbuilder.com.

About CareerBuilder

CareerBuilder is a global technology company that provides end-to-end talent acquisition solutions to help employers find, hire and onboard great talent, and helps job seekers build new skills and progressive careers as the modern world of work changes. A known disruptor for nearly 25 years, CareerBuilder is the only company that offers both software and services to cover every step of the Hello To Hire™ process, enabling its customers to free up valuable resources across their HR tech supply chain to drive their business forward. Specializing in talent acquisition recruiting platforms, employment screening and human capital management, CareerBuilder is the largest provider of AI-powered hiring solutions serving the majority of the Fortune 500 across five specialized markets. CareerBuilder is majority-owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC and operates in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit careerbuilder.com for a great candidate experience and hiring.careerbuilder.com to learn more about our solutions for employers.

