CareerBuilder Unveils Advanced AI-Based Talent Acquisition Platform for Employers and Job Seekers, Turning the Industry on Its Head while Addressing Diversity

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerBuilder, a leader in Talent Acquisition media, technology and services, is rolling out cutting-edge updates to enhance both the employer and job seeker experience.

Built on a foundation of billions of data points and extensive client and user feedback, CareerBuilder's enhanced Talent Discovery Platform enables companies to hire 30% faster, and support job seekers as they determine the next steps in their professional development or look for new opportunities.

Over the past year, CareerBuilder leveraged its more than 200 data scientists and more than 20 patented technologies to bring 25 years of data and insights to the fingertips of recruiters and job seekers. AI-powered tools rank the candidate appeal of job postings, promote diversity and turn job post creation into an easy four step process that takes less than five minutes. Coupled with competitive intel and AI-driven candidate pools, the new solutions address both sides of CareerBuilder's dual-sided marketplace.

"There are 160 million people in the U.S. looking for work, and nearly 90% of that employable marketplace is represented on the CareerBuilder platform. That's why we've dedicated the last year to building AI-driven solutions that leverage our billions of data points and decades of experience to give recruiters the tools they need to reach the right candidates faster," said Irina Novoselsky, CEO of CareerBuilder. "Companies are demanding more of their Talent Acquisition partners, and our technology not only helps companies deliver on their recruitment needs, including addressing diversity and bias issues, but also enables them to effectively reach their business goals."

Bringing Innovation to the Recruiter Experience

In one of the fiercest hiring markets in history, not only have HR professionals learned that there are no longer roles that are easy to fill, but they are also balancing many other responsibilities. By giving recruiters access to more than 140 million resumes and social profiles, CareerBuilder helps companies to fill open roles and build a pipeline for the future, addressing recruiting challenges with proven solutions.





- Create compelling job postings that actually work without spending hours writing the description. Using 25 years of data and industry expertise, CareerBuilder's AI Job Posting tool gives recruiter insight into whether a job post will actually attract candidates and allows recruiters to post five times faster and increase applications by 175%. A Candidate Appeal Score measures how effective the post will be at attracting candidates. The tool provides recommendations for how to boost the appeal to attract more job seekers and recruiters will see a map showing similar competing jobs in the area and how much they pay. Plus, recruiters now get a real-time look at candidate matches before they post a job, allowing them to make adjustments in order to maximize applications. Not only are posts scored, but CareerBuilder's AI also helps recruiters write gender and tone neutral job descriptions to save them time and increase diversity.

- An enhanced Talent Discovery Platform allows recruiters to configure their dashboards and access all their recruiting tools in a single interface that fits the way they work. By bringing together job postings, advanced candidate search, email campaigns, market data on supply and demand, and quality analytics, CareerBuilder is decreasing time to hire by over 30% and improving recruiters' efficiency by 50%. The expanded ROI analytics dashboard gives clients additional insight to recruiter activity and their performance metrics, providing an overview of what works and what doesn't, and allowing them to identify and double down on what generates the most ROI.

- Connecting with candidates is now simpler, streamlined and more efficient. The new messaging center enables recruiters to easily communicate with job seekers directly in the platform, rather than through an external channel. Messages allow for more informal and real-time conversations and are more likely to increase candidate response rates. Paired with the Talent Discovery Companion app, recruiters can do their job on the go, ensuring real-time conversations can happen with candidates from anywhere.

Helping Job Seekers Find Their Next Role

Candidates' expectations have heightened, and with more than 70% of CareerBuilder's job seekers searching for jobs on mobile, improving the user experience is critical. With almost 1.5 million more unfilled jobs than unemployed people, searching for a new role can feel overwhelming. CareerBuilder makes it easier for job seekers to search through the 30 million jobs posted on the platform each year.

- CareerBuilder's tools allow candidates to find the best paying jobs and skills development and career advancement opportunities. Understanding a potential career path can be overwhelming for a candidate who is considering several new roles. Through the new career path feature, job seekers can determine where each role can lead in the next six months or even the following 5 to 20 years. This helps them choose the job that's right for them now, and in the future. CareerBuilder's salary estimator helps candidates understand what the salary range is for the jobs they are considering, and allows them to compare the position to similar roles.

- Building a tailored resume can be challenging for job seekers. Since its introduction, the AI Resume Builder has helped more than 80,000 job seekers build resumes in just three easy steps, and it is now available across all CareerBuilder platforms. Its 25 years of resume data helps to create competitive resumes that capture job skills, ensure tone neutrality and normalize language across genders, while also increasing opportunities for qualified applicants who may have imperfect grammar. For veterans, the tool transfers military experience into traditional job titles, underscoring the company's commitment to supporting military veterans and helping them to communicate their experience in meaningful ways as they enter the civilian workforce.

- Finding and applying to relevant roles is often time-consuming, and can cause candidates to drop off during the application process. CareerBuilder helps job seekers narrow down their searches by providing targeted job recommendations. It also enables candidates to apply to jobs with one click, making submitting job applications on-the-go nearly effortless.

CareerBuilder is the largest provider of AI-powered hiring solutions serving the majority of the Fortune 500 across five specialized markets, and has more than 20 patents, with a quarter focused on AI technologies, enabling it to provide unmatched solutions to its clients. The industry leader has been recognized as a Major Player for Medium-Sized Enterprise and a Leader for the SMB market in the new IDC MarketScapes on Modern Talent Acquisition, is a Bronze Stevie® Award winner in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solutions category for the AI Resume Builder, was named as one of America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes, received Brandon Hall's Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology award for the CareerBuilder Talent Discovery product, and received HRO Today's Baker's Dozen award for CareerBuilder's Employment Screening services. For more information, visit CareerBuilder.com.

