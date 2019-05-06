CareerBuilder's AI Resume Builder Honored as Stevie® Award Winner in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solutions Category

CHICAGO, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerBuilder, a leader in Talent Acquisition media, technology and services, wins a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solutions category for its industry-first AI Resume Builder. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program – a panel of judges evaluates both public and private organizations to identify winners. The judges praised CareerBuilder's "use of technology to provide end-to-end HR solutions which help job seekers and employers" and believe the AI Resume Builder is "great tool for recent graduates or professionals advancing careers."

(PRNewsfoto/CareerBuilder)

Leading HR technology innovation for nearly 25 years, CareerBuilder has invested significantly in machine-learning and AI to tap into the billions of data points in its dataset, including 2.3 million job postings, 680 million unique profiles, 310 million unique resumes, 10 million job titles, and 1.3 billion skills. Transforming the world of HR Tech, the company builds the systems needed to help employers find quality candidates faster, and offer job seekers smarter and more relevant matches.

CareerBuilder's AI Resume Builder has been recognized for its ability to streamline the resume creation process for job seekers across desktop and mobile by: helping candidates build personalized mobile resumes in seconds, suggesting more relevant jobs based on a person's skills and experience, ensuring tone neutrality to eliminate potential gender bias, increasing opportunities for qualified applicants that may have grammar issues if English is not their primary language, and uncovering patterns that help people prepare for the next job. In the months since its launch, CareerBuilder's technology has helped over 60,000 job seekers build resumes in just a few quick taps from their phone.

The tool's AI-enabled capabilities and intuitive features impressed the judges; for example, it transfers military experience into civilian job titles and helps those entering the workplace for the first time communicate their non-work experience in meaningful ways. The AI Resume Builder is the latest example of how CareerBuilder is enabling qualified candidates to land the jobs that could change their lives for the better.

"Our research shows one of the hardest things to do during the job search process is write a competitive resume," says Irina Novoselsky, CEO of CareerBuilder. "The AI Resume Builder not only unlocks the career potential within every individual based on their unique skillsets, but also offers employers a more robust talent pool of potential employees who have the necessary skills to succeed and grow at that company. The frequency of mobile resumes being submitted for roles has spiked nearly 15%, a significant jump considering one of the number one reasons candidates don't apply for a new role is because they don't have an updated resume on hand."

"This win is a true testament to our diverse, driven and talented CareerBuilder team, and we're thankful to the America Business Awards for recognizing the work we do to build the systems needed to meet and exceed client and job seekers' needs at every stage of the hiring process," notes Novoselsky.

Increasingly, job seekers and employers are using mobile devices to create job postings and resumes, find work and the right applicant, apply and hire for roles. In fact, more than 70% of CareerBuilder's consumer audience is on mobile devices. That's why the company is dedicated to leading the industry with a smarter, easier and more robust mobile capability; CareerBuilder continues to invest significantly in R&D and recently introduced new, patent-pending features to redefine the job search experience, including the AI Resume Builder. On mobile, through the use of augmented reality and location data, the tool sends push notifications to a user's phone with personalized messages about job opportunities near them.

"The nominations submitted to The 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

CareerBuilder leverages its deep knowledge in Talent Acquisition, the most comprehensive data in the industry and powerful tools like Artificial Intelligence to make the entire candidate experience where employers have to plan, find, screen and hire the right talent - from Hello To Hire™ - faster and easier for both job seekers and employers.

This is the latest recognition in a series for CareerBuilder – including being named a Major Player for Medium-Sized Enterprise and a Leader for the SMB market in the new IDC MarketScapes on Modern Talent Acquisition, one of America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes, Brandon Hall's Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Technology for the CareerBuilder Talent Discovery product and HRO Today's Baker's Dozen award for CareerBuilder's Employment Screening services.

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About CareerBuilder®

CareerBuilder is a global technology company that provides end-to-end HR solutions to help employers find, hire and onboard great talent, and helps job seekers build new skills and progressive careers as the modern world of work changes. A known disruptor for nearly 25 years, CareerBuilder is the only company that offers both software and services to cover every step of the Hello To Hire™ process, enabling its customers to free up valuable resources across their HR tech supply chain to drive their business forward. Specializing in talent acquisition recruiting platforms, employment screening and human capital management, CareerBuilder is the largest provider of AI-powered hiring solutions serving the majority of the Fortune 500 across five specialized markets. CareerBuilder is majority-owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC and operates in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit careerbuilder.com for a great candidate experience and hiring.careerbuilder.com to learn more about our solutions for employers.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2019 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, and SoftPro.

Media Contact

Amanda Kelley

CareerBuilder@5WPR.com

212.584.4272

SOURCE CareerBuilder

Related Links

http://www.careerbuilder.com

