CareerCast's 2018 Jobs Rated Report Sees Major Changes Over Three Decades of Rating Jobs

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 30th edition of the Jobs Rated report released today, CareerCast examines the up-and-coming professions that have been added to the Jobs Rated report in recent years, such as Genetic Counselor, which ranks as the best job of 2018, and jobs that have become outdated -- Bookbinder, Meter Reader, and Watch Repairer.

Genetic Counselor at No. 1, owes its exponential growth to technology. The National Society of Genetic Counselors estimates that since 2006, the field has grown by 85 percent. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates growth by another 29 percent in the next eight years.

The best jobs of 2018 reflect this ongoing shift toward STEM professions, with careers in tech or directly tied to tech represented in the top 10, including Mathematician (#2), Data Scientist (#7). Information Security Analyst (#8), Operations Research Analyst (#9) and Actuary (#10).

On the downside, innovation has hurt some professions.

"Booming popularity for ride-sharing apps – Uber and Lyft dominate the space – has had profound impact on the worst job of 2018: Taxi Driver," says Kyle Kensing, Online Content Editor, CareerCast. "Growth outlook for the hiring of Taxi Drivers fell by more than half, down from 11% by 2014 estimates, to 5% in projections for 2026. That decline in projected hiring outlook – one of the core criteria the CareerCast.com Jobs Rated report evaluates to rank jobs – aligns with a sharp increase in the number of drivers working for ride-share companies."

Low pay is another of the contributing factors for low ranking in the Jobs Rated report. Only two of the 10 worst jobs earn more than $40,000 annually – and at that, those fields (Advertising Salesperson and Corrections Officer) both face declines in projected hiring outlook by 2026. Almost all the jobs in the bottom 10 face a negative hiring outlook, including these media jobs: Newspaper Reporter (-10%), Broadcaster (-9%) and Advertising Salesperson (-4%).

CareerCast's 10 best jobs of 2018:

Profession Annual Median Salary Growth Outlook (to 2026) 1. Genetic Counselor $77,480 29% 2. Mathematician $103,010 30% 3. University Professor (tenured) $76,000 15% 4. Occupational Therapist $83,200 24% 5. Statistician $84,060 34% 6. Medical Services Manager $98,350 20% 7. Data Scientist $114,520 19% 8. Information Security Analyst $92,600 28% 9. Operations Research Analyst $81,390 27% 10. Actuary $101,560 22%

CareerCast's 10 worst jobs of 2018:

Profession Annual Median Salary Growth Outlook (to 2026) 220. Taxi Driver $24,880 5% 219. Logger $38,840 -13% 218. Newspaper Reporter $39,370 -10% 217. Retail Salesperson $23,370 2% 216. Enlisted Military (E-3, 6+ yrs. experience) $26,054 N/A 215. Corrections Officer $43,510 -7% 214. Disc Jockey $31,500 -9% 213. Broadcaster $40,910 -9% 212. Advertising Salesperson $49,680 -4% 211. Pest Control Worker $34,370 8%

