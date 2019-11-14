CareerFlex, an Innovative Tech-Enabled Outplacement Service Launches Today

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative new tech-enabled outplacement service cloud-based platform, CareerFlex.com, launches today. The service is designed to help empower employees impacted by store closings and other reduction-in-force events by onboarding, educating, and supporting them through the transition process. The new platform also provides benefits to liquidators and retailers by offering a service that will help retain employees, strengthen overall morale, increase performance, and provide positive public and employee relations during the transition process.

CareerFlex offers services to help alleviate some of the challenges that organizations, in particular retailers, encounter when faced with having to close locations, whether through bankruptcy, mergers & acquisitions, or shuttering unprofitable stores. Engaging with CareerFlex, companies are able to offer employees coaching through the job transition, listings of potential job opportunities, and other valuable qualifications such as a letter of recommendation. Employees may also benefit from 24/7 online customer support and access to powerful tools they wouldn't otherwise have, including an intuitive and state of the art resume builder, a network email builder, job application tracker, and a video learning center. This may result in increased team member morale and improved organizational performance. Clients that have benefited from CareerFlex's service include: Gymboree, Charming Charlie, Topshop, Things Remembered, Avenue, and National Stores, and more.

Cheney Renfroe, HR Director for National Stores and client of CareerFlex, says "The CareerFlex program, along with their letter of recommendation, significantly helped retain our staff and increase morale during the store closing process." She continues, "With CareerFlex, our sale performed better than expected and our employees were given an additional resource and support system."

The service offers employees a mobile-friendly link where they go to sign up for the service. Once the employee signs up, they receive transitional coaching such as resume writing, interview preparation, and job searching assistance. The employee name also goes into a database that is shared with hiring services and companies in order to potentially match them with a new role following their release. In addition, if the employee stays with the retailer until the end of the store closing event, CareerFlex will provide the employee with a valuable letter of recommendation that the individual can use during their next job search.

While the focus of the company is assisting retail organizations with an emphasis on store closing events, CareerFlex's robust array of features are applicable to a variety of downsizing events, including restaurant closings, corporate downsizings, M&As, distribution centers, and other reductions-in-force.

CareerFlex can also offer any growing company with an outstanding pipeline of new candidates. Thanks to its unique position among retailers, liquidators, and staff, CareerFlex can connect quality talent with any company that's interested in hiring from our recently displaced talented user base.

Please visit www.CareerFlex.com to learn more about CareerFlex and how they can help support and empower your organization through reduction-in-force events to improve the overall outcomes for both the organization and impacted workers.

About CareerFlex (www.CareerFlex.com) is a one-of-a-kind tech-enabled job outplacement service located in the Chicago-area that offers job related services and solutions to retailers and other organizations who have employees that are affected during transitional reduction-in-force events. Organizations that are enrolled in CareerFlex's services see better outcomes as relating to employee morale and retention, as well as organizational performance. CareerFlex offers a cloud-based platform assisting employees with critical career transition skills, such as providing resume writing assistance, interview coaching, job matching and more. CareerFlex is a subsidiary of Hilco Global an international financial services company and one of the world's leading authorities on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions across the globe.

