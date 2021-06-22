Careerminds Partners with INROADS to Advance Employment Fairness in Outplacement and Career Transition Services

"People are hurting out here," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., president and CEO, INROADS, Inc. "Due to circumstances beyond their control, many leaders find themselves on the losing end of corporate downsizing. Our partnership with Careerminds seeks to add to our work of ensuring that INROADS professionals remain in a position to impact corporate America with their talents."

Careerminds is leading the charge with AI-powered job search trends and best practices. They will provide INROADS' recent graduates with outplacement and career services, and help them transition to full-time jobs by providing career navigation, resume writing support, AI-powered job search, and interview preparation support.

"Service providers that connect talented and emerging leaders to careers are not very diverse. Our commitment to racial equity demands that we pioneer ways to develop a diverse pipeline of talent and connect diverse candidates to the careers that align with their passion and skills. INROADS provides us with an opportunity to partner with a premier organization that is focused on racial employment equity," said Raymond Lee, founder & CEO, Careerminds.

"INROADS is effective because we connect those we serve to a proven talent and career development process. When that process ends, it is vital that our commitment to those we serve doesn't. Careerminds is an extension of our ongoing commitment to putting those we impact in a position to win at work and in life," said Harper.

From Microsoft to JPMorgan Chase, INROADS alumni are a mainstay in corporate America. But America's recent unstable economy has left many corporations with the tough reality of the need to downsize. The sweeping layoffs in corporate America have left many talented leaders without work. INROADS' partnership with Careerminds looks to put many of these leaders back to work. With more than 30 million alumni around the world, INROADS is a leader in career development and placement of talented and underrepresented youth. For more than 50 years they have provided leadership development services that have helped millions of underrepresented talent earn powerful careers at influential companies.

About INROADS

INROADS is the world's largest nonprofit organization committed to developing the leadership of talented and underrepresented youth. With more than 30,000 alumni worldwide, INROADS has contributed to increases in the number of C-suite executives in corporate America. Founded in 1970, INROADS' record of impact extends more than 50 years. For more information, visit https://INROADS.org/ .

About Careerminds

Careerminds is a global contemporary outplacement provider and career management firm that utilizes cutting-edge technology in multiple languages in over 50 countries around the world. Their personalized, one-on-one career coaching allows them to deliver customized services to anyone, anywhere at a lower cost than other firms. For more, visit www.careerminds.com.

SOURCE INROADS Inc.

Related Links

http://www.inroads.org

