CareerPhysician Appoints Jon Hayes to Executive Leadership Team

DALLAS, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerPhysician, the national leader in executive search and leadership development in academic child health, today announced the appointment of Jon Hayes as the executive vice president (EVP), Child Health. As EVP, Hayes will play a pivotal role in driving the company's growth strategy and advancing its mission of improving the lives of children through the recruitment and development of diverse, transformational faculty and executive leaders.

CareerPhysician Logo Joh Hayes, EVP CareerPhysician

With more than 25 years of healthcare experience, Hayes brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to CareerPhysician. His comprehensive understanding of both academic department and children's hospital operations uniquely positions Hayes to have an immediate impact on the company and its clients.

"We are delighted to welcome Jon to our executive team and his extensive experience, strategic vision and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our company's values," said Wesley Millican, CEO of CareerPhysician. "Jon's accomplishments as both a successful Children's Hospital CEO and head of finance and administration for a major department of pediatrics are a rare combination. His experience will be an asset to our clients, instrumental in driving our growth initiatives and will ensure that we continue to deliver the innovative talent solutions that have made CareerPhysician the gold standard in academic children's health executive search."

Prior to joining CareerPhysician, Hayes served as president of Oklahoma Children's Hospital. Previous experience also includes his role as director, finance and administrator for the department of pediatrics at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine.

"I am thrilled to join CareerPhysician and contribute to the company's mission of enhancing child health through exceptional talent recruitment," said Hayes. "There is no doubt that physician shortages and burnout continue to challenge the entire healthcare industry. I look forward to working closely with the team so we can apply our unique expertise for the benefit of our clients in attracting and retaining the leaders they need to train the next generation, find the next scientific breakthrough and ultimately deliver the best possible care."

As EVP, Hayes will be responsible for overseeing the overall recruitment strategy, building strong relationships with healthcare organizations and implementing innovative solutions to address the ever-evolving talent demands in the industry. His appointment reflects CareerPhysician's commitment to delivering exceptional service to their clients and making a meaningful impact on child health outcomes.

Hayes holds a Bachelor of Science degree and Master of Health Administration from the University of Oklahoma.

About CareerPhysician

CareerPhysician is the national leader in executive search and leadership development in academic pediatrics with more than 20 years of unprecedented success supporting the complex faculty and executive leadership needs of child health organizations. With an extensive network of healthcare providers and a dedicated team of recruitment experts, CareerPhysician is committed to helping healthcare organizations find the right talent to improve child health outcomes. Through its Core Leadership Competencies and partnership with the Child Health Advisory Council, CareerPhysician is committed to the continued development of current and future physician leaders. To learn more, visit: https://careerphysician.com/.

SOURCE CareerPhysician