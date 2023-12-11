CareerPhysician Welcomes Dr. Bruce Rubin to the Child Health Advisory Council

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerPhysician, LLC, the national leader in executive search and academic leadership development in child health, today announced the addition of Bruce Rubin. MD, to the Child Health Advisory Council (CHAC), an esteemed advisory group of senior and emeritus chiefs and chairs who mentor and guide the next generation of child health leaders.

Dr. Rubin, a renowned expert in pediatric medicine and board-certified pediatric pulmonologist, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the CHAC.

Dr. Bruce Rubin

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Rubin as the newest member of the council," said Bruder Stapleton, MD, chair of the CHAC. "His expertise and passion for advancing child health align perfectly with our mission and his insights will be invaluable as we continue to focus on supporting up-and-coming child health leaders."

Dr. Rubin currently serves as professor and chair emeritus of pediatrics at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) where he previously served as the chair of the Department of Pediatrics and physician in chief of the children's hospital. He is also a professor of biomedical engineering and is active in teaching and research at the VCU College of Engineering. Prior to VCU, Dr. Rubin was a professor and vice chair for research at the Wake Forest School of Medicine, among many other academic research leadership roles.

In his role as a council member at the CHAC, Dr. Rubin will contribute his expertise to guide initiatives that promote leadership best practices, cultivate positive cultures in academic and child health departments, enhance medical education and ultimately, improve healthcare delivery for pediatric patients.

"It's a joy to join this respected group of council members who have all had a positive impact by guiding child health leaders across the country," said Dr. Rubin. "We want to ensure today's leaders have the opportunity to learn from past successes and challenges and have a sounding board for advice as they navigate their leadership roles. With this level of partnership and support, we can help leaders avoid burnout and maintain a focus on advancing the future of pediatric medicine."

Dr. Rubin's commitment to research and patient care has earned him recognition both nationally and internationally. He trained in biomedical engineering at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar, and then did a fellowship in paediatric respirology and critical care at Sick Kids in Toronto. He has received Lifetime Scientific Achievement Awards from the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) and CIPP (International Congress of Paediatric Pulmonology), holds honorary appointments in four medical schools, is on the editorial board of 10 pulmonary journals, has published more than 300 original research papers and chapters and holds nine patents.

Dr. Rubin holds his MD and master's in engineering degree from Tulane and an MBA from Wake Forest University's Babcock School of Business.

To learn more about the CHAC, visit https://careerphysician.com/child-health-advisory/.

About the Child Health Advisory Council

CareerPhysician® and the Child Health Advisory Council™ are firmly committed to capturing the leadership wisdom of senior and emeritus pediatric chiefs and chairs and to passing it on to current and future generations. With the current shortages in leadership, many young pediatric leaders are being pressed into service early. We have seen firsthand how the Pediatric Insight articles, webinars and conversations are positively impacting the legacies of these leaders and the faculty and patients they serve. Meet our council leadership .

About CareerPhysician

CareerPhysician is the national leader in child health executive search and academic leadership development. The company's mission is to meaningfully impact the lives of children and their families and the careers of the faculty and leaders who serve them. In collaboration with the Child Health Advisory Council, CareerPhysician provides an innovative suite of executive search and leadership development services that span the full continuum from residents and fellows to senior faculty and leaders. CareerPhysician clients benefit from the company's 23 years of experience exclusively dedicated to the leadership needs of departments of pediatrics and children's hospitals.

