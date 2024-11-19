CareerPrepped Unveils Transformative Institutional Service to Support Student Career Success in an AI-Driven Job Market

New organizational subscription broadens access to CareerPrepped's career tools

for students, graduates and alumni of educational institutions.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxKnowledge, the leading provider of online talent development solutions for the career education community, announced today a new subscription service for its all-in-one career success platform, CareerPrepped, to help institutions instantly enhance their career support services by empowering students, graduates and alumni to succeed in an AI-driven job market.

In a job market saturated with AI-generated resumes and cover letters, employers face growing challenges in assessing a candidate's true abilities. Furthermore, as AI continues to reshape the workforce, the demand for uniquely human skills like communication and collaboration is rising. CareerPrepped tackles these challenges head-on by giving students innovative self-help tools to not only prove their technical skills but also highlight their human skills more effectively than their competition. As students improve their ability to stand out, CareerPrepped uses AI to expand their job search by scouring thousands of job sites to match them with job opportunities.

CareerPrepped's new subscription service lets educational institutions leverage CareerPrepped as a completely hands-free platform giving instant access to their students, graduates and alumni. This allows institutions to promptly enhance and scale their career support services. Institutions can also choose to integrate CareerPrepped's tools into their existing programs using freely available support resources. Regardless of the adoption method, CareerPrepped helps institutions optimize their career programs and improve job placement outcomes.

"We've been carefully assessing the impact of generative AI on students as they enter the job market and have created a solution to tackle the challenges caused by AI while simultaneously making productive use of AI to enhance students' career outcomes," said Dr. Amir Moghadam, CEO of MaxKnowledge. "And we couldn't have done this without the insights and support of the thousands of career education institutions that we serve."

CareerPrepped's new subscription service comes with a flexible and affordable pricing structure to enable institutions of any size to enhance their career support services. An unlimited user plan is available that allows larger institutions to scale career support services seamlessly and cost-effectively.

"We're excited to launch our new subscription service for educational institutions, making it easier than ever to access CareerPrepped's comprehensive career tools," said Robert Pearl Starks, chief product officer of MaxKnowledge. "CareerPrepped empowers students and job seekers to take control of their career success, while allowing educational institutions to differentiate themselves as top sources of skilled talent."

CareerPrepped endorsements include the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges, the Association for Career and Technical Education, Career Education Colleges and Universities, the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools, and the Nevada Department of Education. These endorsements emphasize CareerPrepped's effectiveness in promoting career readiness, work-based learning, and skills-based hiring, making it a trusted partner for institutions dedicated to preparing students for success.

About CareerPrepped

CareerPrepped is an all-in-one career success platform designed to help individuals thrive in the modern job market by providing a comprehensive suite of self-help tools that allow users to spotlight their skills, stand out, get hired and get ahead. CareerPrepped connects skilled talent, educators, and employers in a collaborative community to support career readiness, work-based learning, skills-based hiring, and lifelong career development. Learn more about CareerPrepped's service for educational institutions:

https://www.careerprepped.com/institutions

