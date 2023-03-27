Careers In Aging Week: Executive Home Care Raises Awareness About Growing Senior Home Healthcare Demand, Franchise Opportunity

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Home Care, one of the nation's leading in-home care providers, is participating in Careers In Aging Week by raising awareness about the growing demand for senior home healthcare and the franchise opportunity available.

Every day, 10,000 Americans turn 65, and with life expectancies on the rise, this demographic will represent over 20% of our population by 2050. AARP's recent Home And Communities Preferences Survey states 77 percent of older adults want to remain in their homes as they age.

According to Executive Home Care Brand President Kevin Porter, now is a great time to become part of the thriving home healthcare industry. "The aging population is increasing the demand for in-home care services," he explained. "As a result, there's never been a better time to consider a career in senior care and become a part of the Executive Home Care family."

Porter noted that as a respected home healthcare brand, Executive Home Care offers a unique franchise opportunity for those looking to enter the senior care industry. "As a proven business model with valuable revenue streams, extensive training and support, and a commitment to providing exceptional care, Executive Home Care is the ideal choice for individuals looking to make a positive impact in their community," he added.

Senen Cabalfin and Jeff Wolf, both Executive Home Care franchisees, share their reasons for choosing the franchise opportunity.

"As an operating room nurse, I found that the continuity of care was lacking compared to what I experienced in home care, says Cabalfin. "The personal interactions and the ability to build lasting relationships were what I valued most, which led me to transition to the home care specialty. This passion for providing personalized care is what inspired me to become an Executive Home Care franchisee."

"I always wanted a career where I could help others," adds Wolf. "With my Executive Home Care franchise, I quickly became an important and valuable resource in my community, delivering expert senior care that makes the real difference."

Executive Home Care is part of the Evive Brands family providing exceptional support and services to families and communities across the nation. With various discounts and financing options available, qualified candidates are encouraged to apply. For more information, visit https://executivehomecare.com/.

