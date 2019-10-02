Careers in Construction -- A Month-Long Celebration

The construction industry offers job satisfaction, independence, high skills and many opportunities, yet is facing a critical shortage of workers. One identified barrier to entry for young people is the influencers in their lives, including parents and educators. A recent survey of parents showed that 100% of respondents considered job satisfaction to be important in their child's future career choice, providing the industry a chance to feature the joys of being a craft professional.

When asked if graduates from their craft training programs are happy with their career choice, Jimmy Green, president and CEO at Associated Builders and Contractors Greater Michigan Chapter, shares, "Happy is about mobility. Happy is about being paid. Happy is about having choices. Yes, absolutely they are happy."

Recognizing the sway that parents, educators, counselors and other stakeholders have in young people's lives, BYF recently launched a new influencer-focused website: discover.byf.org. The Discover More campaign includes resources such as success stories, fact blogs, steps to enter the industry and more. Additionally, three new video playlists are available this year on youtube.com/BYFCampaign, with more being released during October: Get Started in Construction; Build Your Future Street Series; and Discover Success.

BYF has also unveiled new resources for educators and industry representatives highlighting the benefits of choosing construction, including a social media kit, an industry recruitment PowerPoint® and a new craft trading card featuring Ashton White, two-time winner of the National SkillsUSA postsecondary masonry competition.

In addition, NCCER and BYF are hosting the fifth annual "I BUILT THIS!" video contest to give aspiring craft professionals the opportunity to feature their construction projects. The contest is open to students and instructors in secondary and postsecondary career and technical education programs. Thanks to industry sponsors, Carhartt, DeWalt, Harbor Freight Tools and Pearson, along with NCCER and BYF, this year's prizes are bigger than ever. Categories in 2019 include individual and group from both secondary and postsecondary programs and the popular People's Choice, which gives the public the chance to vote on their favorite. For official rules or to submit a video, visit nccer.org/I-BUILT-THIS.

Proclaiming October as Careers in Construction Month is already making an impression this year with the following having received their official proclamations: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Guam, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin. In addition, the following have filed their proclamation requests: Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, Washington, Washington D.C. and Wyoming. Throughout the month of October, schools, contractors and organizations partner locally to host events and activities that introduce students to rewarding construction careers.

To learn more and register an event for additional promotion, visit byf.org. For the latest news, infographics, stats and more, like facebook.com/BYFcampaign and follow twitter.com/buildyourfuture.

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum and assessments with portable credentials and certifications to help develop skilled craft professionals NCCER provides a comprehensive workforce development system that includes training, assessment, certification and career development solutions for the construction and maintenance industries. For more information, visit nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

About Build Your Future – Build Your Future (BYF) is NCCER's national image enhancement and recruitment initiative for the construction industry. Its mission is to recruit the next generation of craft professionals by making career and technical education a priority in secondary schools, shifting negative public perception about careers in the construction industry and providing a path from ambition, to training, to job placement as a craft professional. BYF provides a number of resources to assist industry, education and military organizations in achieving these goals, including a parent and educator focused website: discover.byf.org. For more information, visit byf.org.

Contact:

Jennifer Wilkerson

888.622.3720 ext. 6908

marketing@nccer.org

SOURCE Build Your Future

Related Links

https://www.nccer.org

