Careers Launch Talent Group Names Industry Executive as Next President of Outplacement Services

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Careers Launch Talent Group, a global leader in the executive recruiting and outplacement services industries is excited to welcome Marc LeFevre as President of its Outplacement Services practice.

LeFevre brings over a decade of experience in building and growing companies. His proven track record of driving growth in key industries and developing people will fit well with the Careers Launch team and its clients. Marc will be responsible for leading this practice while increasing the outplacement services expansion strategy for Careers Launch.

Prior to joining Careers Launch, Marc spent 10 years building and developing a career management and coaching company. He is the founder of Kalibrate.ai and the Chair of the BYUI Arizona Alumni Chapter. Earlier in his career, Marc worked for Honeywell Aerospace in supply chain analytics & operations. He is a former Student Body President at BYU-Idaho where he earned a bachelor's degree in organizational communications. He also obtained an MBA from Arizona State University.

Curtis LaClaire, CEO of Careers Launch Talent Group, "Marc is a talented leader, and a great culture fit with our team. We look forward to his expertise in accelerating the growth of our outplacement services practice. This is an important endeavor that expands our unmatched client service model with a key product offering to our clients."

Said LeFevre, "I am thrilled to join the Careers Launch group. This is a natural fit for my background, strengths, and personality. The Careers Launch team is high-energy, well-respected, and committed to excellence. I'm excited to expand our reputation and bring our outplacement service practice to the next level."

