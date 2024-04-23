Careers Launch Talent Group Names Leader for Growing Outplacement Services Practice

MESA, Ariz., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Careers Launch Talent Group, a global leader in the executive recruiting and outplacement services industries is excited to welcome Gary Narducci as President of its Outplacement Services practice.

With over 2 decades of experience building and growing businesses, Narducci has a proven track record of driving growth in key industries. Gary will be responsible for leading this practice while increasing the outplacement services expansion strategy for Careers Launch.

Prior to joining Careers Launch, Gary spent 10 years in the talent space with True Search. He led the launch of Foundation Talent and helped advance business development initiatives during a period of explosive growth. Gary also spent several years consulting with private firms and facilitating successful exits across multiple industries.

Curtis LaClaire, CEO of Careers Launch Talent Group, "We look forward to Gary's leadership in accelerating the growth of our outplacement services practice. This is an important endeavor that expands our unmatched client service model with a key product offering to our clients."

Said Narducci, "It's the perfect time to take advantage of the significant growth opportunities that lie ahead in the outplacement services industry with the strong reputation that Careers Launch has built."

