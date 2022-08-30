CAREERS ON THE SUNCOAST: What It's Like to Work Where You Want to Live

Careers on the Suncoast features a series of job experiences and opportunities in Sarasota County, Florida, as told by its residents.

Work as a Nurse in Sarasota County's Nationally Rated Health Care System

Natalie Weiss

There's no question that Sarasota County's visitors come for its mild winters, unique culinary scene and world-class beaches. So much so that many of the destination's visitors eventually decide to make Sarasota County their permanent home.

Take Wisconsin native Natalie Wiess. Just two years ago, Natalie was searching for a place to call home as she neared the end of her undergraduate college nursing degree. Desperately seeking for a winter escape from her snowy hometown of Lake Geneva, WI— and after vacationing in Sarasota County with her family in 2018—Natalie's decision to move to the area was an easy one.

After narrowing her sights on Sarasota County as her home, Natalie and her university professors used Merative, an independent analytics company that assesses and rates hospital performance each year, to identify top-performing hospitals in the area. She soon discovered Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH), which has been recognized among the nation's 100 Top Hospitals for the last 6 years.

Knowing it was fate, Natalie applied and accepted a nursing position for their Cardiology Progressive Care Department, in May of 2021.

SMH offers a residency program for new graduates and nurses that have worked in the field for under a year. For 13 weeks, they are assigned to train alongside a preceptor to learn the ins and outs of the hospital. This program was the perfect transition for Natalie as she adjusted to her new Floridian lifestyle.

"Throughout the residency program nurses gain more independence and it prepares us to become more confident in the challenges we may face. Despite just receiving my nursing degree, it helped me feel more comfortable as a nurse," she tells us.

But it wasn't just the great job and ideal weather that made Natalie make Sarasota County her home.

"It stood out to me that everyone here is active and prioritizes their health, and it's easy to do this since you can be outside year-round," she says.

Outdoor yoga classes, pickle-ball, and community organized runs are just a few of her favorite things to do around town. "I especially love going to Turtle Beach to watch the waves and unwind after my workday," she adds. The public beach on Siesta Key, named for the large number of sea turtle nests on the shore, is a local favorite hidden gem.

After living in the area for four months, Natalie knew Sarasota was the right choice for her and quickly decided to buy a home. She was able to successfully find an up-and-coming neighborhood in Nokomis, just south of Sarasota, and bought a fully customizable new build on a lot that she was able to hand select. She officially moved in in April of 2022, after she customized the interior to her liking.

Natalie admitted that she initially had some reservations moving to a new city without knowing anyone, but it was worth the leap.

"When I moved to the area, I was worried that I wouldn't find much to do for somebody my age, but thanks to social media groups aimed at connecting millennials I quickly found great friends and activities I loved," she says.

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System is currently hiring across all locations, departments, and services. To view current openings, visit the job search board on their website.

