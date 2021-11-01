CareerStep Announces Scholarship Program to Support BIPOC Healthcare Learners

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerStep, the Allied Health training division of Carrus, today announced it is now accepting nominations for its second annual scholarship program specifically for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) who want to begin or grow their careers in the healthcare industry. Four scholarship winners will be able to select any CareerStep program and receive additional AdvantEDGE mentoring throughout their programs. Four semi-finalists will receive a $1,000 credit toward the CareerStep program of their choice.

"Research shows that today's healthcare workforce is not as diverse as it could be, yet studies show patient satisfaction increases when there is more diversity amongst healthcare workers," said Misty Frost, CEO of Carrus. "We are committed to creating more equity in healthcare and are honored to continue this scholarship program."

Scholarship submissions are open from today through 5:00 p.m. MT on Jan. 7, 2022, or until 500 submissions are received, whichever comes first. Semi-finalists will be announced on Jan. 11, 2022, and winners will be announced on Feb. 1, 2022. The scholarship submission process includes providing general contact information and responding to a series of brief essay questions. Judging will be led by members of the Carrus team and the UT Black Chamber of Commerce.

"At the Chamber, we support those in our community who are often looking to make a career change, but may lack the resources and support to succeed," said James Jackson III, founder of the UT Black Chamber. "We proudly support this scholarship program and are pleased to participate in the judging process, ultimately empowering eight learners to change their careers, and lives, for the better."

With a variety of healthcare programs on offer, scholarship winners will also receive personalized coaching throughout their chosen program. With CareerStep's AdvantEDGE support program, learners have expanded resources including a personalized learner action plan, one-on-one training sessions, and time-management tools.

To apply, complete the scholarship submission form at https://bit.ly/BIPOCScholarship before 5:00 p.m. MT on Jan. 7, 2022. To learn more about the scholarship program, including official rules, visit https://www.careerstep.com/bipoc-scholarship/.

