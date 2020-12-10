CareerStep Goes Beyond Training to Connect Learners with Healthcare Employers

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerStep , the allied health training division of Carrus , grew its hiring and externship partner networks in 2020 more than any other time in its 28-year history. These networks exist to connect leading healthcare organizations to qualified healthcare professionals, helping them fill in-demand roles. CareerStep's curated learning experience supports students starting at program enrollment, through the exam process, preparation for certifications, and engages externship and employment support.

"CareerStep has been a great partner as we have utilized their curriculum in the development of our Medical Assistant Apprenticeship Program," said Jill Wise, vice president and COO of Grace Health . "The program has allowed us to provide debt-free formal education and on-the-job training for staff who want to become MAs but have no experience or training. We continue to explore opportunities to partner with CareerStep in addressing our workforce needs while helping staff achieve their professional goals."

Learners who complete one of the more than 40 online healthcare training programs and go on to pass the third-party certification exam will work directly with a placement specialist to connect with externship and hiring partners for potential employment opportunities. Online training programs allow learners the ability to access courses anytime, anywhere, while gaining new skills to help them grow their careers or find new employment.

This year has seen record-setting layoffs across multiple industries, with healthcare employment numbers 527,000 lower in November than they were in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Despite this, certain healthcare segments have continued to grow and many organizations are looking to fill high-demand roles. According to the most recent BLS report, health care had "notable job gains" last month, adding 46,000 new jobs to the economy.

"We exist to help people improve their lives and advance their careers through exceptional healthcare learning, and we know that it is more important than ever for healthcare organizations to reduce hiring costs, find qualified candidates, and help train their teams," said Misty Frost, CEO of Carrus. "It's incredibly rewarding to see our learners who are so passionate about helping others get help themselves connecting with potential employers, and we welcome all new organizations to the program."

The latest members of the hiring partner and externship networks include:

Grace Health

Excela Health

CHI St. Alexius Health

Southdale Eye Clinic

War Memorial Hospital

Clarkson College / University of Nebraska Medical Center

/ Jefferson College / Mercy Hospital

/ Mercy Hospital Aquity Solutions

PharMerica

O'Reilly Pharmacy

Illuminate Billing

Princeton Transcription Services

Montrose Memorial

Red Rock Health

EverMed Exams

Ann Arbor Urgent Care

AFM Healthcare

Davita

Brookshire Groceries

Noblesville Urgent Care

Ochsner LSU Health Urgent Care

Eccles Outpatient Clinics

Govans Family Dental Center

Clarksville Family Dentistry

Olympic Peninsula Kidney Center

Harmons Grocery

Wilson County Health Department

North Daviess Medical Clinic

Peterson Urgent Care

Pediatric Dental Care Associates

Accent Dental STL

BrightStar Care W. Volusia Co.

Healthcare organizations can get more details about the CareerStep hiring and externship partner networks at https://www.careerstep.com/business/hiring-partner . CareerStep learners can contact their placement specialist to learn more about current opportunities.

"I really enjoyed my externship, it was a very nice environment, very flexible with hours, and I learned so much," said CareerStep learner Donna Neuman. "The best part is that they hired me as a part-time medical assistant!"

