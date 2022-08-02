CareerStep Launches Training Program to Meet Growing Demand for Medical Lab Assistants

Workforce training pioneer's flexible, skills-focused approach helps working learners earn credentials for in-demand allied health roles

BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Foster-Carrus, whose jobtech platform is used by major employers nationwide to identify, recruit, and train workers for middle-skill careers, today announced the launch of a new training program for the fast-growing medical laboratory assistant role. Available through CareerStep, the new course prepares learners to sit for two industry-recognized and employer-preferred certification exams: the American Medical Technologists (AMT) Certified Medical Laboratory Assistant (CMLA) exam and the National Healthcare Association (NHA) Certified Phlebotomist Technician (CPT) exam.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that the demand for clinical lab-related skills will continue to accelerate in the next 8 years, as the volume of laboratory tests increases to meet both population growth and the development of new types of medical diagnostics. Penn Foster-Carrus' portfolio of healthcare training programs already includes in-demand fields like Phlebotomy, Medical Assistant, and Hemodialysis Technician; the addition of the Medical Laboratory Assistant program will enable more working learners to access affordable, job-aligned training programs that help them take the next step in their careers. Thanks to the unique design of the program's externship course, learners who complete and pass the certification exams will be fully certified for the role, with no other additional requirements needed.

"Middle-skill roles like medical lab assistant are critical to the country's labor market, and play a vital role in ensuring quality of care amidst a rapidly changing healthcare landscape," said Misty Frost, CEO of Penn Foster-Carrus. "This is not just about meeting the most immediate talent needs of hospital systems and healthcare providers, but also building a skilled workforce that is better-prepared to navigate a complex and dynamic labor market in the years to come."

Penn Foster and Carrus, which combined in 2021, now provide training in middle-skill fields like allied health, design, and skilled trades for more than 450,000 learners each year.

About Penn Foster

Penn Foster is bridging the gap between education and economic opportunity to build the workforce of tomorrow. We partner with employers to design and deliver digital and blended learning programs that attract, upskill, and retain workers in America's fastest-growing fields and professions. With more than 40,000 graduates each year, Penn Foster helps individuals discover pathways to opportunity through accredited diploma, certificate and degree programs that matter in the world of work. For more information, visit https://www.partners.pennfoster.edu.

About Carrus

Carrus delivers quality, trusted healthcare learning content, continuing education, and certification management to new learners, healthcare professionals, and institutions through an integrated technology platform that provides the most seamless healthcare learning experience possible. In 25+ years, Carrus—through its CareerStep and CareerCert divisions—has trained over 150,000 learners for new careers, partnered with more than 150 colleges and universities nationwide, and educated more than 100,000 healthcare professionals

