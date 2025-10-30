Carefeed Opens Chicago Tech Hub to Power the Future of Senior Care

New office expands engineering and AI teams driving smarter, faster, and more connected senior living operations

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carefeed, the leading platform simplifying daily operations and keeping residents, families, and staff connected in senior living and long-term care, today announced the opening of a new office in Chicago. The expansion reflects Carefeed's continued investment in collaboration, AI innovation, and top-tier tech talent.

Senior living communities are communication- and workflow-heavy environments that still rely on paper, phones, and manual processes. The result is operational inefficiency, compliance risk, and staff burnout, all of which make it harder to deliver high-quality care and keep families informed.

"Chicago's tech scene has become one of the strongest in the nation, attracting world-class engineers who build forward-looking solutions," said Lionel Barrow, Vice President of Engineering at Carefeed. "Our new space will give teams the opportunity to collaborate in person and accelerate the development of AI-powered tools and technology that are transforming senior care."

Carefeed has rapidly grown as senior living and long-term care organizations embrace its unified, easy-to-use system to improve communication, automate workflows, and enhance the family experience.

The new Chicago hub will serve as a center for engineering, product design and development, and advancement in AI.

"As we scale, investing in engineering excellence is key to delivering value for our clients," said Terry Wall, CEO of Carefeed. "Our mission is to digitize and simplify how senior communities communicate and operate, and Chicago's exceptional talent pool and vibrant tech community are helping us accelerate that impact."

In 2025, Carefeed was ranked #91 of the INC. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S.

The Chicago expansion marks another milestone in Carefeed's growth strategy, investing in AI, collaboration, and human-centered innovation to elevate how care is delivered and experienced.

About Carefeed

Carefeed is the all-in-one operations platform that replaces paperwork, spreadsheets, and disconnected tools with a single solution, serving thousands of senior living and long-term care organizations across the US and Canada. By integrating seamlessly with their existing EHRs and HR systems and applying AI to reduce manual workflows, Carefeed allows communities to relieve staff of tedious work so they can focus on care and connection.

At its heart, Carefeed isn't just a software company. It's a trust and dignity company, focused on eliminating friction and confusion so communities can focus on what truly matters: care and connection.

