CareFinders Total Care Continues Philadelphia Expansion With Acquisition of Union Home Care

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareFinders, the fastest growing home healthcare provider in the Northeast region, has expanded its footprint into Pennsylvania with the addition of Union Home Care, a leading provider of personal home care services based in in the Philadelphia area.

This acquisition is another important step for CareFinders' growth and expansion strategy in Pennsylvania. CareFinders geographic coverage throughout the Northeast includes three states with 19 offices in New Jersey, 3 offices in Connecticut, and 6 offices in Pennsylvania.

In announcing the latest CareFinders' acquisition, CareFinders CEO, Jim Robinson, said, "Union Home Care is a high growth premier home health agency in the Philly market offering Medicaid personal care services. This newest member of the CareFinders family of companies has an impeccable reputation for high quality personalized care. With our expanded footprint in Philadelphia, this acquisition takes us one step closer to our goal of becoming the #1 Home Care Services company in the Northeast."

Mila Mendel, the founder of Union Home Care, says, "I believe we have found true partners. Our organizations share common values, a mission to deliver the highest quality of care, and a passion for achieving meaningful impact in our patients' lives each and every day." Ms. Mendel will become the Executive Director of the CareFinders' Philadelphia Division and continue to expand the company's growth trajectory in the Philly market. Ms. Mendel, added, "This is an exciting change that will benefit our clients, our caregivers, and our healthcare partners and I am excited to help lead this charge."

CareFinders' acquisition of Union Home Care fits uniquely with the company's strategic growth and culture goals. "All of our companies share a common mission based on creating positive experiences between our clients and caregivers," said Robinson. "We're excited to have the Union Home Care team join our Care Finders family to further our commitment to ensure our patients enjoy the highest quality care in the comfort of their home."

About CareFinders Total Care, LLC

CareFinders is the largest personal home care agency in New Jersey and provides home healthcare services to over 8500 patients throughout New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania from 28 offices. CareFinders was founded in 1995 and in New Jersey is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation on Home Care (CAHC). It employs over 7600 Certified Home Health Aides and over 180 Registered Nurses and LPNs. For more information, visit www.carefinders.org, or contact Linda Mintz, Co-Chairman at 551-223-1911.

