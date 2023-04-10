Carefluent Announces Early Adopters Program for Employers Unveiling New In-Home Caregiving Benefit

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlotte, NC-based health tech start-up, Carefluent, Inc., has launched an innovative Early Adopters program aimed at employers seeking to attract and retain employees while proactively addressing the impact of caregiving responsibilities on their organization. The program offers a solution to the financial burden that caregiving responsibilities place on employers, which is estimated to be $264 billion annually, according to BlueCross BlueShield .

Employees can be more engaged, focused, and productive at work when they have access to caregiving benefits, enabling them to bring their best selves to the workplace.

While many employers associate in-home care with medical insurance, most caregiving needs are centered on non-clinical activities such as transportation, meal prep, and companionship. Caregiving is often preferred to be handled by family members due to lack of trust and compatibility with hired caregivers, creating a challenging and stressful situation for employees that can lead to absenteeism, unplanned absences, decreased productivity. In the end, the participation of family caregivers in the workforce may be hindered.

Carefluent solves these challenges by providing highly personalized caregiving matches based on cultural, social, and language needs, ensuring a far superior experience for both employees and their loved ones. By matching with the right caregiver the first time, Carefluent helps employers create a more loyal and productive workforce and helps attract a more diverse talent pool, which is essential in a tight labor market.

"With approximately 11,000 Baby Boomers turning 65 daily and most choosing to age in place, caregiving needs are increasing, causing immense stress on family caregivers, and impacting work performance," said Daphney Vick, Founder & CEO of Carefluent. In fact, according to the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, one-third of family caregivers resign their positions due to the inability to manage the responsibility of both work and caregiving.

Participating in Carefluent's Early Adopters program offers employers an opportunity to lead in innovative benefit offerings, build a solution custom-designed for their company's unique pain points while also being among the first to proactively address the impact of caregiving responsibilities. By providing employees with the confidence that their loved ones are cared for like family, Carefluent helps them bring their best selves to work, creating a win-win situation for both employees and employers.

Employers interested in participating in the Early Adopters program should email [email protected] . Enrollment opens on April 1, 2023, and closes on April 30, 2023, at 5 pm EST.

About Carefluent: Carefluent , headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a leading provider of tech-enabled home care services that prioritizes cultural, social, and linguistic compatibility. We believe that every individual deserves access to caregivers who understand their unique needs and preferences, and our proprietary technology delivers personalized matches that ensure exceptional caregiving experiences. Carefluent is committed to delivering innovative, compassionate care services that elevate the home care industry. To learn more about Carefluent, its programs for employers and health plans, or build a partnership, visit www.mycarefluent.com.

