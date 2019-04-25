Carefree® Launches Acti-Fresh® Panty Liners with New and Improved Twist Resist Technology

The panty liners will still be equipped with the consumer-trusted Carefree Qwik-Dry ™ Core that locks fluids in faster for all-day freshness. Carefree Acti-Fresh Panty Liners can be used as part of an everyday feminine hygiene routine. Whether it is light leaks, unexpected periods, or anything in between, the soft and comfortable honeycomb design provides protection that molds to a woman's body.

To promote the launch of the Carefree Acti-Fresh Panty Liners, a product designed to support each and every hustler on her journey toward greatness, the brand created the "We See Your Hustle" digital creative campaign. The campaign shines a light on "the journey rather than the result," the "how" rather than the "what." To kick off "We See Your Hustle," three unique women were chosen to tell their hustle stories, ones rooted in being passionate about things that interest them while leveraging their talents to create something impactful and noteworthy. The trio includes a knife artist, a fine-art portraitist, and a cake maker who turned a simple hobby into a booming business that has already gained celebrity praise. Watch the "We See Your Hustle" video series here.

"What unites these women and our consumers are their everyday hustles," said Sandra Kasprzak, Global Brand & Business Management at Edgewell Personal Care. "We strive to provide a trusted product that doesn't get in the way of the drive and determination all women have to make an impact each and every day."

Carefree Acti-Fresh Panty Liners are now available at mass retailers nationwide and also on Amazon.com. They're sold in four different sizes: Thin, Regular, Long, and Extra Long.

Edgewell (NYSE: EPC) is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree®, and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Playtex® infant feeding; Diaper Genie®; Bulldog® and Jack Black® male skin care and grooming products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, and Australia.

