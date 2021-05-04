carefresh® Launches New Premium Hay for Small Pets Exclusively at Chewy

FERNDALE, Wash., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet category leader Healthy Pet® announced the launch of its new carefresh® Timothy Hay for small pets which is now available at Chewy, a trusted online destination for pets and pet parents everywhere. With an extensive selection of the Best in Home™ carefresh bedding line, the addition of new carefresh hay at Chewy offers consumers an opportunity to bundle the best items for small pets.

"We are beyond excited to expand our assortment at Chewy to provide pets and pet parents with healthy, premium quality hay products," said Leslie Ellis, Communications Manager at Healthy Pet. "Our pure and natural carefresh Timothy Hay provides the essential fiber needed for optimal digestion and dental health, allowing us to further enrich the lives of small pets."

Our naturally nutritious Timothy Hay has no additives or preservatives, and is soft and leafy with a sweet aroma that small pets like chinchillas, guinea pigs and rabbits will love. It is recommended that these small animals have unlimited access to fresh hay each day, which should make up at least 75 percent of their diet. Additional benefits of carefresh Timothy Hay include:

Providing the essential high fiber, low protein and calcium recommended by veterinarians for an optimal diet

Encouraging chewing to provide the necessary wear needed on teeth

Fostering natural behaviors like foraging and grazing, which has been shown to help decrease boredom while promoting increased physical activity and a greater sense of security

Sourced by sustainable suppliers to ensure premium quality

Available in three sizes: 24 ounces, 48 ounces and 96 ounces

For more information about carefresh Timothy Hay, visit www.chewy.com/carefresh-premium-western-timothy-hay/dp/303584.

About carefresh®

carefresh®, a Healthy Pet® brand, is the #1 brand of small pet bedding. Unlike other pet bedding, carefresh is made from scratch using sustainable natural fiber. For more information, please visit www.healthy- pet.com/carefresh or connect with us on Facebook or Instagram.

About Healthy Pet®

Healthy Pet®, a leader in the pet category, and offers Best in Home™ pet bedding and litter made from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural fiber. As a premier member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC), Healthy Pet utilizes materials such as cellulose fiber and natural wood from sustainable sources, free from harmful chemicals and other pollutants and have been doing it for over 35 years. Healthy Pet brands include the number one brand of small animal bedding, carefresh®, as well as CritterCare®, natural cat litters ökocat® and Simply Pine™ and Puppy Go Potty™ natural dog litter. For more information, please visit healthy-pet.com.

