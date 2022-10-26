CareFTP Presents 27 Digital Tokens in Celebration of the Annual United Nations COP Gatherings

CareFTP Inspires Climate Solutions With Realistic Digital Artwork Depicting Endangered Animals

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinds Will founded CareFTP, an abbreviation of Care For The Planet, to address fundamental issues with climate awareness and solutions. In 2022, climate change poses an existential threat to life on this planet. According to the World Health Organization, climate change is humanity's most significant public health threat. UN COP gatherings take place annually to address climate issues globally with actionable solutions. CareFTP celebrates these annual gatherings and speaks to individuals from all backgrounds with the universal language of art. Full-body, realistic digital artwork represents many extinct and seriously threatened animals, such as the Steller's Sea Cow, Tasmanian Wolf, and Northern White rhinoceros. CareFTP is thrilled to commemorate each COP gathering with "a meaningful digital collectible token that addresses real issues in the real world."

CareFTP CareFTP

Each year, the United Nations Climate Change supreme body meets for its annual Conference of the Parties (COP). COP gatherings produce unprecedented results for climate change by intensely focusing on climate change indicators, potential solutions, and compromise. On November 6th, 2022, attendees will again come together for our planet at COP26 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. CareFTP's curated digital token collection celebrates the twenty-six previous United Nations COP gatherings and the upcoming 27th COP. In contrast to other digital tokens, CareFTP tokens are handcrafted by human beings and accompanied by The Climate Change Song, titled "Do It While You Can" (DIWYC). There are forty different versions of DIWYC available, including an instrumental version. In preparation for COP27 in Egypt, the Arabic version of DIWYC is sung by an Egyptian vocalist and professionally translated.

Climate change and global warming are issues affecting humans and animals worldwide. Therefore, CareFTP's digital collectible tokens will always have value, utility, and global relevance. The combination of digital art and "The Climate Change Song" creates a catchy and passionate call to action. CareFTP seeks to inspire and motivate people worldwide to become part of the solution. CareFTP and its digital collectibles benefit worldwide autonomous youth-led organizations and local affiliates. Soon, CareFTP will adapt its system to allow the general public to create unique online tokens. Visit careftp.com to see all twenty-seven digital tokens from the CareFTP Collection launched in celebration of the annual UN COP gatherings.

Media Contact:

Brinds Will

CareFTP

(213)304-0740

[email protected]

SOURCE CareFTP