Carefully Consider the Cost of Going Back to School as an Adult, Suggests Ameritech Financial

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shifting careers later in life often requires additional education and tuition costs that can be extremely challenging to shoulder. Whether adults are following their passion or changing out of necessity, there can be a steep cost in both time and money that should be well-planned. Making the complicated decision to shift careers can be troubling enough even without considering how to pay back any loans that might need to be taken out. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that assists federal student loan borrowers with applications for income-driven repayment plans offered by the Department of Education, urges students of all ages to carefully understand the benefits and costs of their educational pursuits.

"Higher education is an excellent opportunity for students to acquire the skills and knowledge they need to contribute to the workplace, but it is particularly helpful for an adult who wants to make a career change," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "It is a very personal decision to see if the advantages of learning new skills offset the cost of returning to education."

And the cost can be high. Graduate courses at public universities can be up to $700 per credit, while a single course at a private college can cost more than $3,300. That means that it can cost anywhere from $20,000 to more than $100,000 to earn an advanced degree. A certificate program can cost from $3,000 if done online up to $12,000 if taken on campus, and this does not include textbooks.

Further, financial aid is calculated without considering home equity or retirement accounts so that older students will have to more carefully consider their financial position when considering taking on student debt. Additionally, older students may withdraw I.R.A. funds before age 59 ½, waiving the 10 percent penalty if the money is used for qualified education expenses at an eligible institution. Another possible advantage for older students is in the case that funds remain in an existing college savings 529 plan, perhaps because a child did not attend college or leaves unused funds, an adult learner can use that money to attend a qualified college or trade school. IRS Publication 970 is an exhaustive catalog of current tax benefits for education and includes important information for older students.

"Being able to return to school later in life, or perhaps to start college for the first time, is a wonderful way to pursue a dream or reset a career later in life. I applaud these students' efforts while also urging them to carefully consider their choices," said Knickerbocker.

