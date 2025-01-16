CareGenix Secures Multi-Million Dollar Growth Funding Package From Decathlon Capital Partners

Growth Capital financing package will support expansion of the rapidly-growing virtual health care services company

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CareGenix Solutions, a provider of virtual healthcare services such as remote patient monitoring chronic care management and behavioral health integration services, has secured a multi-million dollar growth funding package from Decathlon Capital Partners. This funding will enable CareGenix to continue to deliver on large-scale contracts and support its mission of providing advanced virtual health services that empower patients and healthcare providers alike.

Caregenix's innovative platform allows healthcare providers to remotely track patient vitals, deliver proactive care, and manage chronic including behavorial conditions more effectively, giving patients a greater degree of comfort and independence in their healthcare journey. CareGenix will use the funding to expand its capacity for delivering patient monitoring solutions, enhancing both patient engagement and healthcare outcomes through cutting-edge technology.

Faisal Ghani , Co-Founder and Chief Operating officer of Caregenix, said Caregenix is transforming care by elevating the quality of patient care, without adding to the provider's workload or cost. "At Caregenix, our mission is to make healthcare more accessible, effective, and patient-centered through remote monitoring solutions that bridge the gap between patients and providers," Khan said. "With Decathlon's support, we are excited to continue scaling our operations to meet the needs of our clients, helping them deliver timely, personalized care to a larger patient population."

Headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, CareGenix will repay its investment to Decathlon Capital Partners through operating cash flow. Caregenix was not required to give up any control of the company, and no equity or ownership was exchanged for the infusion of growth capital.

Kevin Grossman, Vice President of Decathlon Capital Partners, expressed enthusiasm for Caregenix's vision and the impact of their solutions. "Caregenix's commitment to improving patient outcomes through its groundbreaking remote monitoring platform is truly impressive," Grossman said. "We're excited to partner with them as they grow, expanding their ability to empower healthcare providers with the tools needed to deliver quality, timely care."

About CareGenix Solutions

CareGenix specializes in virtual health care services such as remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, remote therapeutic monitoring, principal care management and behavioral health integration solutions that connect healthcare providers with patients in real-time, allowing for continuous monitoring and management of health conditions. Through its intuitive platform, Caregenix enables healthcare providers to enhance patient care, promote better outcomes, and increase patient engagement while reducing the need for in-person visits. CareGenix's solutions support hospitals, clinics, and healthcare organizations nationwide. Learn more at https://caregenixsolutions.com/ .

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com .

