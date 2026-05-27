Caregentic Completes Executive Leadership Team with Three Key Hires

New COO, CPO, and CTO bring deep healthcare AI and operations expertise as Caregentic scales its continuous care platform across health systems

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregentic, an AI platform that automates the operating layer of continuous care for health systems, today announced the appointment of three executives who complete its senior leadership team: Becky James as Chief Operating Officer, Matteo Carli as Chief Product Officer, and Sanjay Mahadi as Chief Technology Officer. Together they bring more than 50 combined years of experience building, scaling, and operating healthcare technology at some of the most demanding organizations in the industry.

The appointments come as Caregentic deepens its work with leading health systems such as Northwell Health and Endeavor Health and expands its platform to additional health systems. Each hire was made with a specific mandate: advance the operational, product, and technical foundation that allows a platform already running in production to scale across the enterprise healthcare market and drive innovation and value.

"We're building infrastructure for a problem that hospitals must solve now - not one they might get around to eventually," said Russ Johannesson, CEO at Caregentic. "Becky, Matteo, and Sanjay have each done this before, at scale, in real clinical environments. That combination of urgency and experience is exactly what this moment calls for."

As COO, Becky James oversees Caregentic's operational strategy, cross-functional execution, and delivery excellence as it expands across diverse care settings, supporting patients and the professionals who care for them. She brings more than 20 years of healthcare operations experience, including executive leadership of clinical program development, client operations, and enterprise deployments for organizations including Conversa Health, Amwell, Northwell Health, DaVita, UCSF, and the Defense Health Agency. Becky started her career as a software engineer at Microsoft, Intel, and Mattel. That technical background, combined with two decades running healthcare operations and clinical programs, gives her an unusually complete view of how the pieces must fit together.

As CPO, Matteo Carli leads Caregentic's product strategy and development, building the product layer that turns the company's clinical and AI capabilities into real world workflows for health systems and intuitive experiences for patients. He has over 13 years of digital health product leadership across regulated international markets, including founding xbird, a B2B SaaS platform using machine learning for personalized patient engagement, and scaling it through its acquisition by Glooko, a leader in connected care for cardiometabolic conditions. At Glooko, Matteo led product strategy across a large global organization, with responsibility spanning AI powered remote patient monitoring, personalized care, and European regulatory initiatives, including digital health reimbursement strategy in the EU.

As CTO, Sanjay Mahadi directs Caregentic's technology strategy and engineering execution, including the agentic AI infrastructure that powers the platform's ability to monitor patients, triage signals, resolve routine care coordination tasks, and update the EHR automatically. He has over 20 years of experience as a technology executive leading large-scale engineering, AI, and data organizations across healthcare, SaaS, and fintech domains. Most recently, Sanjay was VP of Engineering at Judi Health, where he led a global team of AI engineers, DevOps, and AI specialists building a healthcare SaaS platform including agentic AI systems that auto-decisioned prior authorization cases running at scale. Earlier in his career, Sanjay co-founded Reveal AI, an enterprise platform built on LLMs and NLP, and held leadership roles at Sleep Number, Blue Shield of California, E-Trade, and Chase.

About Caregentic

Caregentic builds AI infrastructure for continuous care operations - turning what happens between visits into structured clinical intelligence that care teams can act on, inside their existing workflows. The platform automates routine post-discharge coordination, triages patient signals against clinical protocols, and documents everything back to the EHR automatically, without adding burden to clinicians or requiring patients to download an app. Caregentic is purpose-built for the operational reality of value-based care, designed in partnership with leading providers, Aegis Ventures and the Aegis Digital Consortium.

Media Contact:

Kara Spak for Caregentic

[email protected]

SOURCE Caregentic