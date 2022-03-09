Caregility Advances Hybrid Care for Every Patient Bedside: Announcing Inpatient Virtual Engagement Solution at HIMSS22

EATONTOWN, N.J., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregility, an enterprise telehealth market leader dedicated to connecting care for patients and clinicians everywhere, announces a transformative new integrated clinical solution that complements inpatient care with virtual engagement to enable hybrid care delivery at every patient bedside. At the core of the subscription-based solution-as-a-service (SaaS) are three purpose-built components including the company's new Access Point of Care System (APS100) for lower acuity patient settings, a first-of-its-kind administration portal to centralize multiple telehealth programs, and a fleet management tool for governing thousands of telehealth endpoint devices. Inpatient Virtual Engagement (IVE) offers providers the industry's first cost-effective option for bedside hybrid care delivery at scale – every room, every bed, every patient.

Hybrid care at every patient bedside creates value by increasing the frequency, timeliness, and thoroughness of clinical intervention and engagement while removing clinical blind spots and gaps in care. As healthcare teams grapple with the ongoing staffing crisis, IVE reduces staff burnout by facilitating virtual specialty coverage, tele-rounding, tele-nursing, and tele-observation to enrich patient care and clinical collaboration. IVE enables earlier detection of deteriorating patient conditions, enhancing health systems' ability to support rapid response aimed at improving patient outcomes. IVE also fits into the growing trend of patient enablement, providing patients with timely access to their clinical team, interpreters, and family members to reduce anxiety and speed the recovery process.

"We have only scratched the surface on how virtual engagement can bolster inpatient care delivery," observed Caregility President and COO Mike Brandofino. "Virtual care kept staff and patients safe during the pandemic and today is being used to augment the efforts of overburdened care teams. Tele-nursing and the ability to extend satellite or referral telehealth resources into rural and underserved medical communities represent just a couple of ways telehealth can be intelligently deployed to continue driving value in healthcare."

Recognized by its customers as the Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (Non-EMR) in 2021 and 2022, Caregility Cloud™ found early success in high-acuity inpatient use cases, including tele-ICU and high-risk patient observation. As healthcare providers reimagine the "Hospital Room of the Future," the demand for video in every room requires reimagining as well. Caregility's IVE solution combines diversified telehealth endpoints, cloud-based software, and sophisticated device management into a cost-effective SaaS offering. For roughly the cost of a cell phone per month, health systems can expand clinical access across all rooms and support dozens of virtual care workflows without the normal up-front expense associated with inpatient virtual care programs.

"Deploying a multi-purposed, single-access point of care system in every patient room eliminates the need to roll a cart or hand carry a tablet into rooms for each different telehealth program," said Caregility Chief Strategy Officer Pete McLain. "That same access point can be used for tele-rounding in the morning, family visits at noon, tele-nursing in the afternoon, and tele-observation at night. The ROI for IVE is achieved through time-saving efficiencies, better patient coverage, and the use of a single system across multiple virtual care programs."

About Caregility

Caregility is dedicated to connecting patients and clinicians everywhere with its Caregility Cloud™ virtual care platform. Designated as the Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (non-EMR) in 2021 and 2022, Caregility Cloud™ powers a purpose-built ecosystem of enterprise telehealth solutions across the care continuum. Caregility provides secure, reliable, and HIPAA compliant audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both acute and ambulatory settings. Caregility supports more than 1,300 hospitals across dozens of health systems with millions of virtual care sessions hosted annually. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, as well as hospital-to-home, Caregility is connecting care everywhere. Follow Caregility on LinkedIn and Twitter at @caregility.

