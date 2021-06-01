Caregility and Hoy Health Partner to Support International Health Equity by Bringing Digital Health Tools to Underserved Populations

The partnership marries Hoy Health's personalized, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Chronic Condition Management programs with Caregility's trusted virtual engagement tools to enable and secure reliable patient access to primary care anytime, anywhere. RPM programs are supported by peer health coaches who are selected based on alignment with the patient's condition, demographics, culture, and language preferences. RPM and care management are fielded in a virtual environment that offers patients 24-hour access to education and support.

Caregility customers benefit from access to Hoy Health's bilingual RPM and chronic condition management program services. Hoy Health customers benefit from access to telehealth services through the Caregility Virtual Care Platform to help support remote patient engagement. The companies will initially focus on digital health support for Spanish-speaking communities in the US and Latin America.

"We are working diligently to overcome health equity barriers," said Hoy Health CEO Mario Anglada. "We see Hoy Health's partnership with Caregility as a vital component in equalizing healthcare all over the world by ensuring that care services and support are easily accessible to everyone."

"Hoy Health understands that for many, healthcare can be out of reach due to language difficulty, cultural misunderstandings, economic hardship or inability to connect with the right professional at the right time. Their unique approach to addressing these difficulties makes them an ideal partner for overcoming engagement barriers," said Caregility VP of Partnerships Jenna Walls. "I see great potential between our two companies to help improve healthcare accessibility for patients of all types everywhere."

About Caregility

Caregility (www.caregility.com) is dedicated to supporting the delivery of care to wherever the patient is located through the use of the Caregility Virtual Care Platform. Designated as the #1 2021 Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (Non-EMR), Caregility's core telehealth offering is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The Caregility Virtual Care Platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Today, Caregility supports more than 2 million video sessions annually and has deployed over 9,000 access point of care systems across the US. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, and to the home, Caregility is helping transform the delivery of patient care everywhere. Follow Caregility on LinkedIn or on Twitter at @caregility.

About Hoy Health

Founded in 2017, Hoy Health is the first and only bilingual Digital Primary Care platform with a family of virtual products and services specially designed for the healthcare needs of medically underserved populations in the US and across the world. Our mission is to provide access to Primary Care services at low cost in the US, Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. Hoy Health achievements include:

In 2018 selected as a Global Health Transformer in Startup Health's Moonshot Academy.

In 2019 selected as part of the 15 most innovative healthcare companies in the US by the editors of Fierce Healthcare.

In 2020 selected as a Runner Up for Startup of the Year by Established.

In 2021 selected to be a part of the Mayo Clinic and ASU MedTech Accelerator.

In 2021 won the Audience Choice award at the Mayo Clinic and ASU MedTech Accelerator Pitch Presentation.

Visit our website at www.hoyhealth.com.

