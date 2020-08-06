Caregility and Oneview Healthcare Partner to Deliver Inpatient Telehealth in the US and Australia

EATONTOWN, N.J., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregility, a clinical collaboration and communications company moving the access point of care closer to the patient, and Oneview Healthcare, a care experience company focused on providing digital tools for patients and care teams, announce a partnership to deliver Caregility's telehealth applications on Oneview's Care Experience Platform in the US and Australia.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing, inpatient telehealth capability is a critical part of virtual care programs for healthcare systems. Strategic infrastructure is required to replace the tactical solutions deployed in the early days of the crisis. This partnership will enable customers to scale inpatient telehealth across their hospitals cost-effectively, enabling virtual rounding, virtual consults and virtual visitation by friends and family while mitigating virus spread within the hospital.

The partnership will initially make Caregility's iConsult Mobile Bedside application, a purpose-built tool for the unique requirements of inpatient telehealth, available on Oneview's Android touchscreen devices. iConsult enables clinicians to connect virtually over a secure, HIPAA compliant video connection to patients. Auto-answer capability enables virtual rounding without requiring the patient to answer a call or a staff member to enter the room to launch the call, reducing staff exposure and PPE use. Clinicians can invite guests such as family members or interpreters – or both – directly into video calls, helping providers keep families and care teams connected amid visitation restrictions.

Oneview customers will benefit from access to Caregility's versatile telehealth platform leveraging their Oneview equipment, expanding telehealth services in the acute setting. The partnership will enable Caregility customers to scale their inpatient telehealth capabilities on Oneview's cost-effective bedside hardware. The partnership marks the latest step in Caregility's international expansion into Australian and Middle Eastern markets to meet the growing need for telehealth solutions that can keep healthcare workers safe and patients engaged as the world grapples with challenges brought on by the pandemic.

"All of our customers have sought virtual care solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic to enable communication with patients," said Oneview's CEO, James Fitter. "Our partnership with Caregility will allow us to offer an end-to-end virtual care solution, designed specifically for clinician and patient needs. Caregility's dedicated healthcare focus aligns with our own and we target the same customer segment – leading healthcare systems - making them the ideal partner."

"This partnership provides a way for healthcare providers in the US and Australia to quickly expand remote observation and interaction with patients while limiting the need for staff to enter the room," said Caregility's President and COO, Mike Brandofino. "We are happy to partner with Oneview to help our customers protect caregivers from exposure while increasing the ability to provide care for patients remotely, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic."

If you are interested in learning more about how Caregility and Oneview can help your organization scale inpatient telehealth, please contact us at [email protected] or [email protected].

About Caregility

Caregility ( www.caregility.com ) is a clinical collaboration and communications company moving the access point of care closer to the patient. Leveraging over eight years of experience in clinical environments, Caregility's core telehealth offering, the UHE Platform, is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The UHE Platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Today, Caregility supports over 6,500 access points of care systems across the U.S. From ambulatory/acute/ICU/post-acute care settings to virtual care operation centers to patients in the home, Caregility is helping transform patient care delivery. Follow Caregility on Twitter @caregility.

About Oneview Healthcare

For healthcare systems who lead on exemplary care, Oneview Healthcare (www.oneviewhealthcare.com) provides digital tools for patients, families and caregivers to improve the care experience. Unifying a facility's systems, content and services into one digital Care Experience Platform at the point of care, Oneview helps providers to measure and improve experience, optimize patient flow, deliver virtual care and enable patients and families with dedicated touch and TV devices. Oneview has partnered with leading healthcare systems in the US, Australia, the Middle East and Asia to unify the care experience, in 55 hospitals across 18 cities. Follow Oneview on Twitter @oneviewhc.

SOURCE Caregility

Related Links

https://caregility.com

