Caregility Announces Release of Version 1.6 of the UHE Virtual Care Platform

iConsult Desktop webapp, which provides the ability to initiate calls from desktop computers to APSs as well as other desktop computers and mobile devices.

iConsult Bedside, a patient-facing application that turns a mobile device (iOS and Android) at the patient bedside into a UHE APS that enables remote clinicians to communicate on demand with a patient or bedside staff. The app also offers patients options to request a video consult with clinicians and to initiate a video visit with loved ones without the need for a staff member to enter the room, thereby minimizing risk to caregivers working in COVID-19 environments.

Enhancements to the iObserver user interface designed to increase ease-of-use and efficiency.

New pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera control functionality in iConsult Mobile, which includes access to the mobile device's front and back cameras.

New control protocol integrations to enable compatibility with more third-party PTZ cameras.

"We are excited to add new applications that help expand the flexibility of our UHE platform, allowing us to provide new workflows that include patient-facing tools," said Sudhir Ahuja, SVP of Product Development at Caregility. "The release also brings new features and enhancements that help shape our iObserver and iConsult applications to meet the everchanging requirements of telehealth."

