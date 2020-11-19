Caregility Announces Release of Version 1.9 of iObserver Virtual Observation Application

Caregility leveraged thousands of hours of customer input to build new features and capability into the iObserver v1.9 release. The new version will enhance patient and provider experience and application flexibility with the goals of minimizing adverse events, easing provider burden, and reducing healthcare costs by enabling care teams to do more with less.

Costs associated with patient sitting are rarely reimbursed and often unbudgeted. With expenses for in-room patient sitters running into the millions, this can have a significant impact on a hospital's bottom-line and direct care resources. One Caregility healthcare customer, after deploying iObserver, reported that in eight months of use their unbudgeted sitter hours dropped by 75% with no falls or adverse events.

iObserver enables cost-effective virtual observation across a broad spectrum of use cases, including but not limited to:

Clinical deterioration/rapid response events

Fall prevention/elopement

COVID isolation room - bedside support and room visualization

Overflow capacity management

Risk to self, from others, or to others

"Caregility is committed to investing in accelerated development that takes into account the experience from both the clinical perspective and the patient perspective," said Sudhir Ahuja, SVP of Product Development at Caregility. "The iObserver v1.9 release is a great example of taking that input and turning it into a reality for our customers."

To see a demonstration of how iObserver can help your health system protect patients and drive down costs, as well as unique options we have to help you deal with rising COVID cases with our bedside application that turns any iPad in to a secure communications device in patient rooms

About Caregility

Caregility (www.caregility.com) is a clinical collaboration and communications company moving the access point of care closer to the patient. Leveraging over eight years of experience in clinical environments, the Caregility telehealth platform is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Today, Caregility supports more than 2 million video sessions annually and has deployed over 9,000 access points of care systems across the US. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, and to the home, Caregility is helping transform the delivery of patient care everywhere. Follow Caregility on Twitter at @caregility.

