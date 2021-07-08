Caregility Awards Seven Scholarships to Aspiring Healthcare Workers through Initial Phase of Caregility Cares Essential Worker Scholarships

"Within a few weeks of announcing the Caregility Cares Essential Worker Scholarship, the number of students seeking financial assistance to pursue their degree quickly became apparent," said Caregility CEO Ron Gaboury. "We were thrilled to be able to award five scholarships, but the thought of awarding seven was even better. We decided to host an online auction to generate additional funds. Thankfully, we already had a great partner in Chip Ganassi Racing, as well as some friends at the Washington Capitals. We looped them in on the idea and they were both quick to offer up some unique auction items. Between their assistance, the generous contributions of our employees and the support of auction bidders, we were able to fund two additional scholarships."

Caregility received over 4,000 applications from aspiring healthcare workers between announcing the scholarship program in February 2021 and closing the application window on May 31. Each applicant was required to submit an essay of at least 500 words on what inspired them to pursue a career in a health-related field. The applications were reviewed by a panel of judges before finalists were selected.

Open to high school seniors, undergraduate and graduate students who are either healthcare workers or dependents of healthcare workers seeking a higher education degree in the field of medicine, the Caregility Cares Essential Worker Scholarship awarded six students with $5,000 scholarships each, with a seventh scholarship of $1,100 also awarded. The winners were Shobi Mathew, Adrianna Doucas, Michelle Dunwody, Jennifer Walker, Sonia Goyal, Kelly Renstrom and Imani Hill.

Caregility (caregility.com) is dedicated to delivering care to wherever the patient is located through the use of the Caregility Virtual Care Platform. Designated as the #1 2021 Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (Non-EMR), our core telehealth offering is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The Caregility Virtual Care Platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings.

﻿Today, Caregility supports more than 4 million video sessions annually and has deployed over 9,000 access point of care systems across the US. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, and to the home, Caregility is helping transform the delivery of patient care everywhere.

