Caregility Earns International Privacy Data Management Certification

As more hospitals embrace video streaming services such as inpatient telehealth and continuous patient observation, these certifications ensure decreased risk related to privacy and information breaches for Caregility Virtual Care Platform customers. To date, Caregility is one of the few health IT companies to achieve ISO 27701 certification, which was introduced in August of 2019. To earn the certifications, Caregility worked with qualified certification body Schellman and Company, LLC , which conducted a thorough and intensive internal audit of Caregility's ISMS and PIMS systems. The results of Caregility's audit revealed zero evidence of nonconformity. Caregility's status will be maintained through annual surveillance audits and full reassessment every three years.

"As a cloud service provider in the healthcare industry, ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 are very important for Caregility and its customers," said Bin Guan, Caregility Chief Product and Innovation Officer. "The former enhances the latter with additional components to improve privacy data management as a part of the overall ISMS. Because of the nature of our business, we felt it was important to add the certifications to the compliance portfolio of both our current and legacy platform solutions."

If you are concerned about the security of your current solution or would like to learn how the Caregility Virtual Care Platform can help your healthcare organization, visit https://caregility.com/ or contact Caregility at (732) 440-8040 or [email protected].

About Caregility

Caregility (www.caregility.com) is dedicated to delivering care to wherever the patient is located through the use of the Caregility Virtual Care Platform. Designated as the #1 2021 Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (Non-EMR), Caregility's core telehealth offering is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The Caregility Virtual Care Platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Today, Caregility supports more than 2 million video sessions annually and has deployed over 9,000 access point of care systems across the US. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, and to the home, Caregility is helping transform the delivery of patient care everywhere. Follow Caregility on LinkedIn or on Twitter at @caregility.

