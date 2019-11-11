Caregility Helps Philips, Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans of Foreign Wars and The American Legion Bring Local Telehealth Services to Rural Veterans

ATLAS, which stands for Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations, is a collaboration between the VA, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), The American Legion and Philips, a leading health technology company, with support from additional healthcare vendors including Caregility, CareLink and Steelcase. Philips partnered with Steelcase to design, build and donate 8x8 enclosure rooms called pods to be placed on location at VFW halls and Legion posts. The healthcare pods offer veterans the convenience of consulting with their VA clinicians in a space closer to home as opposed to traveling to the nearest VA facility, which may be hours away. Using telehealth technology and equipment donated by Philips and Caregility combined with HIPAA-trained attendants provided by CareLink, the pods improve access to care for veterans in underserved areas where there are limited healthcare providers.

"Telehealth is vital to overcoming geographic barriers and increasing veteran access to care," said Caregility president and COO Mike Brandofino. "The ATLAS program builds upon telehealth expansion efforts initiated by the VA MISSION Act, bringing more convenient options to our veterans and their families. Caregility is honored to be a part of those efforts in partnership with other companies that Dare to Care."

An inaugural ribbon-cutting ceremony was held recently at VFW Post 6786 in Eureka, Montana, the first VA ATLAS site. Additional installations are planned for VFW and Legion sites in Linesville, Pennsylvania; Los Banos, California; and Springfield, Virginia.

To learn more about VA services offered at ATLAS locations, visit www.connectedcare.va.gov. Learn more about Caregility's audio and video telehealth platform offerings at www.caregility.com.

